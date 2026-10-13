Yash Ahlawat and Studio 19 Films Associated with the Grand Success of Bollywood Mr. and Miss India Season 7, Registrations for Season 8 Open

New Delhi: Bollywood Mr. and Miss India Season 7 concluded successfully with a grand finale on October 4, 2026, at Crowne Plaza, Rohini, New Delhi. Held over six days, from September 29 to October 4, the event brought together aspiring models, entertainment personalities, fashion enthusiasts and industry professionals to celebrate talent, confidence, creativity and ambition.

The latest edition provided a platform for emerging talent from across India to showcase their personalities, stage presence and abilities. The grand finale marked the culmination of a series of activities celebrating the aspirations of individuals seeking opportunities in modelling, fashion and the entertainment industry.

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The event was associated with prominent entertainment personalities, including Arbaaz Khan, Sneha Ullal, Pooja Batra and Yash Ahlawat. Their association added to the event's profile, bringing together individuals from different segments of the entertainment industry.

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Yash Ahlawat, actor, film financier and Founder of Studio 19 Films, was among the key personalities associated with Season 7. His involvement highlighted the connection between talent platforms and the broader entertainment ecosystem, where aspiring artists seek opportunities to build their careers and gain industry exposure.

The event was managed by Almas Soni, Director of Studio 19 Films. Her role in managing the programme contributed to the execution of the six-day event, bringing contestants and entertainment industry professionals together for the concluding celebration.

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Studio 19 Films: Connecting Cinema, Creativity and Entertainment

Founded by Yash Ahlawat, Studio 19 Films is a film production and entertainment company with interests in the creative and business aspects of cinema. The company reflects Ahlawat's entrepreneurial involvement in the entertainment sector, alongside his work as an actor and film financier. Its association with platforms such as Bollywood Mr. and Miss India represents an engagement with emerging talent and opportunities within the wider entertainment industry.

Season 7 celebrated the enthusiasm of participants who aspire to establish themselves in modelling, fashion and media. By providing a stage for self-expression and showcasing individual abilities, the event created an opportunity for contestants to connect with a broader entertainment-oriented audience.

Following the successful conclusion of Season 7, registrations for Bollywood Mr. and Miss India Season 8 are now officially open. Aspiring models, performers and individuals interested in entering the fashion and entertainment industries can register for the upcoming edition through the event's official registration channels.

Season 8 aims to continue the platform's journey of celebrating emerging talent, encouraging confidence and providing aspiring participants with opportunities to showcase their potential. With the next edition now welcoming registrations, interested candidates can take their first step towards participating in the upcoming season of Bollywood Mr. and Miss India.

The conclusion of Season 7 marks another chapter in the platform's journey, with the focus now shifting towards Season 8 and a new group of aspiring individuals looking to pursue their ambitions in the world of fashion and entertainment.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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