Yash Becomes Face of Philips Men’s Grooming Campaign Ahead of Toxic

Philips has teamed up with superstar Yash for its latest brand film, Trimmers Ka Baap, and the campaign is getting attention across social media. Released on August 15, ahead of Yash’s upcoming film Toxic, the DVC has made people do a double take, with its cinematic treatment making it look more like a movie scene than a regular advertisement.

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Interestingly, the collaboration had a story even before it was officially announced. Earlier this year, eagle-eyed fans spotted Yash using a Philips trimmer in a behind-the-scenes glimpse. The sighting sparked conversations across social media, and Philips has now turned that fan discovery into a larger collaboration, bringing Yash on board as the brand ambassador for its men's grooming portfolio.

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The timing of the collaboration is one of the biggest talking points. Yash has been trending heavily in the run-up to Toxic, which releases on August 26. But instead of waiting for the movie to release and then building a campaign around its success, Philips brought Yash into its own campaign before the film hits theatres. This allows the brand to be part of the conversation while the buzz around the actor is already high.

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The brand has also partnered with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups as its Official Grooming Partner ahead of the film's worldwide release. This puts Philips and Yash together at a time when the actor is already at the centre of a major entertainment conversation.

The DVC also takes a different approach from a typical celebrity advertisement. It makes the audience wonder if they are watching a film scene. The scale, visuals and Yash’s presence give it a larger-than-life feel, and the reveal that it is actually a Philips trimmer advertisement makes the campaign even more interesting.

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Yash is also a natural fit for the grooming campaign. His beard has become a recognisable part of his image, and Philips uses that connection through the line “Trimmers Ka Baap”. The campaign also brings in the Independence Day idea of “freedom from ordinary trimmers”, connecting the brand message with the August 15 release.

There is a product story behind the campaign as well. The Philips All-in-One Trimmer features BeardSense Technology, which scans beard density 125 times every second and adjusts its power as it moves across different areas of the beard. The technology is designed to deliver an even trim and sharp finish, making it relevant to a campaign built around Yash’s signature beard.

The campaign has also generated conversation across social media, with people discussing not just Yash’s presence but the way Philips has presented the collaboration. The ad has been getting people talking across social media, not just about Yash being in it but about the way Philips has presented the entire collaboration. It has moved beyond a simple celebrity endorsement and become part of the wider entertainment conversation around Yash.

For other brands, this is a useful example of how celebrity collaborations can be approached differently. Philips has not simply used Yash because he is popular. It has chosen him at a time when his visibility is already high, created a film that matches his larger-than-life image, and made the advertisement itself worth talking about.

With Toxic releasing across India on August 26, the campaign also adds to the wider visibility around Yash as he reaches audiences beyond his Kannada film roots. Philips has managed to place itself alongside that moment without making the campaign feel like just another movie promotion.

The bigger takeaway is simple. A celebrity collaboration does not have to look like a celebrity advertisement. Philips has taken a familiar product category, paired it with one of the biggest names in the current entertainment conversation, and given the campaign the scale of a film. That is what has made people stop, watch, and talk.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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