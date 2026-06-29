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Home / Business / Yash Raj Films Invests in Rusk Media to Shape the Future of India's Vertical Entertainment Economy

Yash Raj Films Invests in Rusk Media to Shape the Future of India's Vertical Entertainment Economy

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ANI
Updated At : 06:28 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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PNN

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29: Yash Raj Films (YRF) today announced a strategic investment in Rusk Media, one of India's leading digital-first entertainment companies that specialises in original vertical storytelling IPs for Gen Z and Gen Alpha audiences. The investment backs Rusk Media's vision to build the next generation of enduring digital IP for India and the world

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Under the partnership, YRF will oversee the creative direction of original animation and vertical micro-drama IP, while Rusk Media will produce and distribute the content through its proprietary Alright! TV platform and global digital channels.

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Akshaye Widhani, CEO, Yash Raj Films, said: "The instinct to evolve has always been central to YRF's DNA. Platforms are infrastructure, content and IP are culture. Mayank and his team at Rusk Media have built a deep understanding of how the next generation discovers and inhabits stories, and that is exactly the kind of vision we want to invest in . Together, the aspiration is to build worlds, not just content."

Mayank Yadav, Co-Founder and CEO, Rusk Media, said: "Vertical entertainment in India has produced extraordinary reach, but not the enduring IP that defines a category. That is the gap this collaboration is designed to close. We bring a native understanding of how digitally native audiences discover and build community around content, and with YRF's backing, we are building for longevity, not the algorithm."

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As the boundaries between cinema, digital, and mobile entertainment continue to dissolve, the franchises that will define the next decade will be those built with both creative depth and digital fluency, and Rusk Media is building for exactly that future.

Learn more about Rusk Media at https://www.ruskmedia.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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