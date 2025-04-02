YASH Technologies, a global consulting firm, achieves the coveted Salesforce Summit (Platinum) Partner status

PRNewswire

East Moline (Illinois) [US], April 2: YASH Technologies, a leading global technology services and systems integration company, is proud to announce its elevation to Summit (Platinum) Partner status within the Salesforce Partner Program. This prestigious milestone positions the organization among the top tier of Salesforce Consulting partners worldwide.

"This recognition exemplifies YASH's ability to align its consulting solutions with Salesforce's Customer 360 vision, led by Agentforce innovation to empower enterprises in their digital transformation journey," stated Ravi Dhote, VP and Salesforce Business Head at YASH Technologies. "At YASH, we prioritize building impactful and customer-focused solutions that maximize value with higher ROI for our Customers. Our elevation to Summit Partner status underscores our deep commitment to customer success and our ability to develop and deploy digital capabilities rapidly."

Each Salesforce project undertaken by YASH is meticulously measured against partner performance scores and customer satisfaction (CSAT) surveys, reaffirming its dedication to quality and innovation. With an AI-led customer-first approach and consistent focus on service excellence, YASH Salesforce's practice has successfully handled challenges, adapted to evolving client needs, and delivered meaningful business results, contributing to this significant recognition.

Nitin Gupta, Global Head of Digital & Infrastructure Services at YASH Technologies, emphasized the company's forward-thinking approach: "Artificial Intelligence is fundamentally reshaping how businesses engage with customers and drive operational efficiency. At YASH, we are at the forefront of integrating Agentic AI into our Enterprise solutions to deliver intelligent, responsive, and scalable customer experiences. The summit-level recognition validates our ability to harness these innovations and accelerate digital transformation for enterprises globally. We are excited to continue leveraging our deep Salesforce capabilities to create meaningful business impact."

As a Summit Partner, YASH Technologies will continue to invest and continue to build deep expertise in the Salesforce platform that addresses evolving business needs. YASH as one of the key sponsors for the upcoming Agentforce Events (NYC, Dubai, and Mumbai), will showcase its Agentforce offering with 'Live Autonomous Agent' spanning across Sales, Service, and Marketing functions.

About YASH Technologies:

YASH Technologies focuses on enabling its customers to reimagine their businesses and drive outcome-centric Digital Transformation. As a leading technology integrator and outsourcing partner for large and fast-growing global customers, YASH leverages strategic advisory, technology consulting, and flexible business models to help customers realize value from their digital journey while fostering innovation. YASH's customer-centric & consultative engagement framework integrates specialized domain & consulting capabilities with proprietary methodologies and digital solutions to provide secure application, cloud, infrastructure, engineering, and end-user-focused services for discerning customers globally. Headquartered in the US, with delivery and sales centers globally, YASH serves its customers across six continents. YASH is CMMI DEV V2.0 Level 5 & an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, and ISO 20000:2011 certified organization.

For more information, please visit www.yash.com or email info@yash.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2656387/YASH_Salesforce.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1245393/5248703/YASH_Logo.jpg

