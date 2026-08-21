Yashobhoomi to Host MATECIA 2026 & WADE ASIA, Uniting India’s Design Ecosystem

New Delhi [India], August 21: India’s building materials, architecture, interior design and furniture industries are set to converge at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, from 20–23 August 2026, as MATECIA 2026, THE WADE ASIA 2026, India Furniture Conclave (IFC) and the Material Technology Conference (MTC) come together to create a multi-dimensional platform for business, design, knowledge, innovation and industry dialogue.

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Bringing together manufacturers, material brands, architects, interior designers, furniture brands, builders and developers, dealers and distributors, OEMs, technology companies, procurement professionals and design leaders, the four-day convergence will create a meeting ground between products, projects, people and ideas.

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The exhibition will showcase a wide spectrum of products and solutions across surfaces, boards, laminates, plywood, hardware and fittings, doors and windows, tiles and stones, bath and sanitaryware, kitchen and wardrobe solutions, lighting, furniture, machinery and allied categories.

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More than a product showcase, MATECIA is designed around the people who influence, specify, procure, manufacture, distribute and use these products — creating opportunities for business, networking, discovery and collaboration across the value chain.

The coming together of MATECIA, THE WADE ASIA, India Furniture Conclave and Material Technology Conference reflects the increasingly interconnected nature of India’s built environment.

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Today, a material decision can influence design; design can determine manufacturing; manufacturing impacts project delivery; furniture is increasingly technology-enabled; and AI and digital tools are changing how the industry works.

The four platforms therefore create an opportunity to look at the entire ecosystem together — from materials and manufacturing to architecture, furniture, interiors, technology and end-user expectations.

Across four days, Yashobhoomi will become a meeting ground for exhibition, live jury presentations, finalist showcases, design installations, projects, photography, knowledge sessions, industry debates, product discovery, networking and business interactions.

The 2026 edition comes at a particularly interesting moment for India’s built environment.

Indian manufacturers and furniture brands are increasingly looking at global opportunities. Architects and designers are demanding greater material innovation and product choice. Modular interiors are becoming more sophisticated, while speed, standardisation and customisation are being debated at every level of the industry. AI and digital tools are beginning to reshape design practices, while buyers and developers are demanding greater efficiency, quality and accountability.

Against this backdrop, MATECIA, THE WADE ASIA, India Furniture Conclave and Material Technology Conference collectively create a platform where the industry can discover what is new, question what is changing and build the relationships that will shape what comes next.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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