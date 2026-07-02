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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2: Actress Yasmeen Khan received Dadasaheb Phalke Indian Television Award for Best Supporting Actor for the movie Dehati Disco. The award ceremony took place on June 28 at Hotel Sahara Star; Ulka Gupta (The Kerala Story 2) attended as the chief guest. The event was presented by the D-PITA Charitable Trust and Filmora Media Network, with Akhilesh Singh serving as the organizer. Numerous personalities from Bollywood and the television industry were honored at the program.

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Notable attendees included Padma Shri Kaluram Bamaniya, Nirmal Soni, You will be pleased to know that, in addition to Dehati Disco, Yasmeen Khan has appeared in films like Sharma Ji Ki Lag Gayi and Khalli Balli. She delivered a powerful performance as Rajpal Yadav's wife in Khalli Balli and played Ganesh Acharya's wife in Dehati Disco. Following these roles, she has been flooded with offers from producers to play the role of a wife.

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It is worth noting that she has shared the screen with stars such as Dharmendra, Rajpal Yadav, Ganesh Acharya, Krushna Abhishek, Rajneesh Duggal, Kainat Arora, Madhu Shah, Mugdha Godse, Brijendra Kala, Tiku Talsania, Asrani, Mukesh Tiwari, Himani Shivpuri, Hemant Pandey, and Mushtaq Khan.

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Beyond Bollywood, she has also worked in several popular television serials, including Sajna Hai Sajna, Pavitra Bandhan, Afsar Bitiya, Bajrangbali, Durga Maa, Captain Rathore, Crime Alert, and Savdhaan India.

We would also like to inform you that Yasmeen Khan's movie Khalli Balli is returning to cinemas; do make sure to watch it at a theater near you. Please continue to shower the film with the love you have shown so far. There is much more in store for you to see in the coming days.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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