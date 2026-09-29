Yasmin Karachiwala Brings Her Signature Fitness Experience to Pune

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 29: India's foremost Pilates expert and celebrity fitness instructor, Yasmin Karachiwala, has inaugurated her new studio, Yasmin Karachiwala Body Image (YKBI), in Pune. Opened in partnership with Muscle Bar, a calisthenics gym, the studio brings together two complementary approaches to strength, mobility, and mindful movement under one roof.

Advertisement

With over three decades of experience, Yasmin Karachiwala has played a defining role in shaping India's contemporary fitness landscape. Recognized as the country's first BASI-certified Pilates instructor, she has trained some of India's most celebrated personalities, including Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Hrithik Roshan. She is also the author of acclaimed fitness titles such as The Perfect 10: 10-Minute Workouts You Can Do Anywhere and co-author of Sculpt and Shape: The Pilates Way.

Advertisement

“We are delighted to partner with Muscle Bar to bring YKBI to Pune and make Pilates more accessible to the community in this city. What makes it so effective is its versatility. It can benefit everyone from children to senior citizens, from desk-job professionals to homemakers and elite athletes,” said Yasmin Karachiwala at the launch. “Pilates is not about how much you can do, but how well you can move. It builds strength with control, improves mobility and creates a deeper understanding of your body. I have seen how the right Pilates practice can transform the way we train and recover.”

“When we started Musclebar in 2019, our focus was building an Open air gym with calisthenics and functional fitness as prime focus. Over the years, our vision has evolved into a space where people can find different forms of training and recovery patterns. Pilates was a very natural addition to that vision, and partnering with Yasmin Karachiwala’s Body Image allows us to bring it to Sopanbaug with the right expertise and experience. For us, this launch is another step towards building a complete fitness ecosystem for everyone, regardless of their age, fitness level or preferred way of training,” said Murtaza Fakhruddin Nasir, Co-founder of Musclebar and Musclebar sports club at the launch.

Advertisement

Yasmin Karachiwala's Body Image Pune studio offers a wide range of classes, including mat, reformer, chair, tower, mixed equipment, and small equipment sessions, recommended based on what will benefit each client most. The studio is equipped with Reformers, Chairs, and Towers, along with small equipment such as magic circles, strength straps, power pods, and booty bands.

To welcome new members, YKBI Pune is offering an exclusive introductory package: a single session for Rs 999, 4 sessions for Rs 2,999 (valid for 10 days), or 7 sessions for Rs 4,999 (valid for 20 days).

The partnership with Muscle Bar gives Pune's fitness community a space where Pilates and calisthenics complement each other, helping members build strength, control, and body awareness. With YKBI, Pune, it's time to move, breathe, and embrace a stronger, more balanced you.

Address: H.No. 6, Tara Baug, Sr. No. 65, 112-2, Sopan Baug, Ghorpadi, Pune, Maharashtra 411001

Timings: Monday to Saturday, 7 am to 8 pm

For membership enquiries, contact: 8657737578

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)