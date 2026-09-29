DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Yasmin Karachiwala Brings Her Signature Fitness Experience to Pune

Yasmin Karachiwala Brings Her Signature Fitness Experience to Pune

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:37 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 29:  India's foremost Pilates expert and celebrity fitness instructor, Yasmin Karachiwala, has inaugurated her new studio, Yasmin Karachiwala Body Image (YKBI), in Pune. Opened in partnership with Muscle Bar, a calisthenics gym, the studio brings together two complementary approaches to strength, mobility, and mindful movement under one roof.

Advertisement

With over three decades of experience, Yasmin Karachiwala has played a defining role in shaping India's contemporary fitness landscape. Recognized as the country's first BASI-certified Pilates instructor, she has trained some of India's most celebrated personalities, including Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Hrithik Roshan. She is also the author of acclaimed fitness titles such as The Perfect 10: 10-Minute Workouts You Can Do Anywhere and co-author of Sculpt and Shape: The Pilates Way.

Advertisement

“We are delighted to partner with Muscle Bar to bring YKBI to Pune and make Pilates more accessible to the community in this city. What makes it so effective is its versatility. It can benefit everyone from children to senior citizens, from desk-job professionals to homemakers and elite athletes,” said Yasmin Karachiwala at the launch. “Pilates is not about how much you can do, but how well you can move. It builds strength with control, improves mobility and creates a deeper understanding of your body. I have seen how the right Pilates practice can transform the way we train and recover.”

“When we started Musclebar in 2019, our focus was building an Open air gym with calisthenics and functional fitness as prime focus. Over the years, our vision has evolved into a space where people can find different forms of training and recovery patterns. Pilates was a very natural addition to that vision, and partnering with Yasmin Karachiwala’s Body Image allows us to bring it to Sopanbaug with the right expertise and experience. For us, this launch is another step towards building a complete fitness ecosystem for everyone, regardless of their age, fitness level or preferred way of training,” said Murtaza Fakhruddin Nasir, Co-founder of Musclebar and Musclebar sports club at the launch.

Advertisement

Yasmin Karachiwala's Body Image Pune studio offers a wide range of classes, including mat, reformer, chair, tower, mixed equipment, and small equipment sessions, recommended based on what will benefit each client most. The studio is equipped with Reformers, Chairs, and Towers, along with small equipment such as magic circles, strength straps, power pods, and booty bands.

To welcome new members, YKBI Pune is offering an exclusive introductory package: a single session for Rs 999, 4 sessions for Rs 2,999 (valid for 10 days), or 7 sessions for Rs 4,999 (valid for 20 days).

The partnership with Muscle Bar gives Pune's fitness community a space where Pilates and calisthenics complement each other, helping members build strength, control, and body awareness. With YKBI, Pune, it's time to move, breathe, and embrace a stronger, more balanced you.

Address: H.No. 6, Tara Baug, Sr. No. 65, 112-2, Sopan Baug, Ghorpadi, Pune, Maharashtra 411001

Timings: Monday to Saturday, 7 am to 8 pm

For membership enquiries, contact: 8657737578

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts