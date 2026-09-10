Yatharth Hospital Successfully Performs Complex Liver and Kidney Transplant, Giving Patient a New Lease of Life

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 10: In a significant achievement in the field of medical care, a highly skilled team of doctors at Yatharth Hospital, Noida Extension successfully performed a Simultaneous Liver-Kidney Transplant (SLKT) on a 50-year-old patient.

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The patient was suffering from end-stage kidney disease, for which transplantation was the only treatment option. He was also suffering from chronic liver disease due to Hepatitis B infection. The transplant was particularly complex as it involved an ABO-incompatible liver transplant, with the donor and recipient having different blood groups. Additional challenges included a fatty liver in the donor and pre-existing coronary artery disease in the patient.

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The patient had undergone a right radical nephrectomy approximately one year earlier due to a tumour in his right kidney. Following the nephrectomy, he developed chronic kidney disease and had been undergoing regular haemodialysis three times a week.

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In addition, the patient had Type 2 diabetes mellitus with diabetic nephropathy and neuropathy, hypertension, and single-vessel coronary artery disease. His Hepatitis B infection and chronic liver disease further complicated his clinical condition and increased the risks associated with transplantation.

After a detailed assessment of the patient's condition, the liver and kidney transplant specialists at Yatharth Hospital decided to proceed with transplantation of both organs. The complex procedure was successfully completed, giving the patient a new lease of life.

For the liver transplant, the patient's wife donated a portion of her liver, while his daughter donated one of her kidneys.

The liver transplant was particularly challenging because the B-positive donor liver had to be transplanted into an O-positive recipient, making it an ABO-incompatible transplant. However, the kidney donor and recipient had the same blood group.

The entire procedure took approximately 15–16 hours. The liver transplant, kidney transplant, anaesthesia, blood bank and critical care teams worked in close coordination throughout the surgery and postoperative period. Following transplantation, the patient showed good signs of recovery, and both the liver and kidney grafts began functioning well.

Dr. Vishal Kumar Chaurasia, Group Director – Liver Transplant, GI & Robotic Surgery, said: “Simultaneous liver and kidney transplantation is one of the most complex forms of transplant surgery and requires meticulous planning, a high level of expertise and seamless coordination. In this case, the ABO-incompatible liver transplant, along with the patient's multiple comorbidities, made the procedure even more challenging. With the support and expertise of the entire transplant team, we were able to successfully manage this complex transplant surgery.”

Dr. Pragnesh Desai, Senior Director & Head – Urology, Renal Transplant, Robotics & Uro-Oncology, said, “The kidney transplant was performed during the same surgical procedure as the liver transplant, requiring a high degree of surgical precision and careful coordination. The procedure was further complicated by the presence of two renal arteries in the donor's left kidney. A complex vascular reconstruction was performed using the Pantaloons anastomosis technique to ensure adequate arterial blood flow.

“Both the liver and kidney donor surgeries were performed laparoscopically. Pre-operative CT angiography also revealed that the patient's right iliac vessels were not suitable for vascular anastomosis. Therefore, following careful surgical planning, the reconstructed kidney was connected to the patient's left iliac vessels.

“Simultaneous liver and kidney transplantation requires extensive experience, advanced surgical expertise and seamless coordination between multiple transplant teams. We are pleased that the kidney graft functioned well after surgery and that the overall outcome of this complex combined transplant was favourable.”

Dr. Upendra Singh, Senior Consultant & Head – Nephrology, said, “This was a case of chronic kidney disease requiring haemodialysis, along with chronic liver failure. Simultaneous transplantation made it possible to address both organ failures through a single transplant procedure. Appropriate preparation before transplantation, effective management during surgery and close monitoring after the operation were extremely important for the successful outcome.”

Dr. Prahlad Agrawal, COO – Noida Extension, said, “This outcome demonstrates that our hospital is equipped to undertake highly complex medical procedures. Successfully completing such a complicated transplant surgery requires not only clinical expertise but also strong and continuous administrative and operational support.”

The successful procedure is being regarded as a significant achievement for Yatharth Hospital and reflects the hospital's growing capabilities in advanced liver and kidney transplantation, critical care and comprehensive transplant management.

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