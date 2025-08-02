DT
Yatra Celebrates 19 Years with The Yatra Big Outing Fest

PTI
Updated At : 11:15 AM Aug 02, 2025 IST
Rs Anniversary offers live from August 1–10; celebrate with the code YTANNIVERSARY

NEW DELHI, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatra Online Limited (Yatra), India's leading online travel company, is kicking off its 19th anniversary with a celebration — The Big Outing Fest. Live from 1st – 10th August, the campaign invites travellers across the country to be a part of the biggest travel party of 2025, packed with some of the most exciting deals and unbeatable offers.

As Yatra enters its 19th year, the milestone stands as a testament to the brand's enduring commitment to making travel more accessible, seamless, and dependable for millions of Indians. To commemorate the occasion, Yatra is rolling out blockbuster deals across categories: up to 19% off on domestic flights, up to ₹19,000 off on international flights, and up to 50% off on hotels, all available on the Yatra app and website, using the code YTANNIVERSARY.

With the Independence Day long weekend and Rakshabandhan celebrations around the corner, it's the perfect time for travellers to make the most of these offers, whether planning a spontaneous getaway, a reunion with loved ones, or a much-needed international escape.

For those who love extra perks, Yatra has partnered with ICICI Bank to bring exclusive benefits for its credit card users. Travellers booking with ICICI Bank credit cards can unlock up to 19% off on domestic flights, up to 15% off on international flights, and up to 55% off on hotel stays using the code ICICIFEST, making it the perfect time to book that long-awaited vacation.

Commenting on the anniversary celebration, Dhruv Shringi, Co-founder & CEO, Yatra Online Limited, said: "Turning 19 is a major milestone for us, not just in years, but in impact. What began with a simple mission to simplify travel has grown into one of India's most trusted travel platforms. From powering our very first booking to becoming a publicly listed company, the journey has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Travel has always been at the heart of what we do, and there's no better way to celebrate this milestone than by making it easier and more exciting for India to explore. The Yatra Big Outing Fest is our way of celebrating this journey with the very people who made it possible — our customers. With unbeatable deals across flights, hotels, and holidays, this is Yatra's biggest travel party yet, and everyone's invited!"

Whether it's a quick escape, a romantic getaway, or a long-awaited international trip, Yatra's Big Outing Fest presents the ideal occasion to plan the next adventure.

For more information, visit www.yatra.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2742594/Yatra_19_Year_Anniversary.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

