Yavatmal NGO turns farmer distress into a movement for self-reliance

PNN

Yavatmal (Maharashtra) [India], October 12: In a district that has for decades been synonymous with agrarian distress, a grassroots organisation is attempting to write a different story — one of self-reliance, sustainable farming and community-led development.

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The Deendayal Seva Pratishthan (DSP), Yavatmal, has emerged as a significant grassroots initiative working with farmers, women from farmer-suicide-affected families and marginalised communities.

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The organisation, established in 1997, is currently headed by Narahar Prabhakar Deo as President, with Gajanan Murlidhar Parsodkar serving as CEO. Its work has been shaped over the years by grassroots workers and the vision associated with RSS pracharak Sunil Deshpande.

The organisation’s approach is notable because it goes beyond immediate relief. Its programmes focus on creating sustainable livelihoods and reducing the economic vulnerabilities that can push farming families into debt.

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DSP’s work includes promoting low-cost and eco-friendly agricultural practices, farmer development, women’s empowerment, tribal development, education and livelihood generation. Its work has been particularly focused on families affected by farmer suicides in the Vidarbha region.

From farmer distress to self-reliance

One of DSP’s key interventions has been its focus on natural and low-cost farming. The objective is to reduce cultivation expenses by encouraging farmers to make greater use of locally available resources, indigenous seeds and natural inputs.

The model has also sought to give vulnerable families alternative sources of income.

Earlier accounts of the organisation’s work document livelihood assistance to hundreds of farmer-suicide-affected families through activities including goat rearing, dairy, vegetable cultivation, sewing, flour mills and other small enterprises.

Its work with women has similarly focused on combining nutrition, income generation and self-reliance. One documented DSP-linked project has worked across 150 villages in five blocks of Yavatmal district, aiming to benefit around 3,000 women and their families through organic kitchen gardens, improved production techniques, marketing and financial-literacy skills.

Ordinary people, extraordinary impact

The organisation’s latest public account highlights the role of ordinary citizens, CSR partners and philanthropists in expanding the grassroots movement.

According to the figures highlighted in the organisation’s recent social-media communication, the initiative now has around 50 workers working across more than 500 villages and reaching approximately 15,000 beneficiaries, including farmers and women.

The scale of this network illustrates a model in which social intervention is not restricted to a donor-beneficiary relationship. Instead, local communities are encouraged to participate in creating their own economic and social solutions.

The approach has also received recognition from public leaders.

During his September 2025 visit to Yavatmal, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described Deendayal Seva Pratishthan as a symbol of Ekatma Manav Darshan and Antyodaya, and highlighted its work with women from farmer-suicide-affected families and the Pardhi community.

More recently, an event at the Deendayal Seva Pratishthan in September 2026 saw RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasise the need for development to reach the weakest sections of society. He also highlighted sustainable farming practices being promoted by the organisation in Yavatmal.

A new narrative for Yavatmal

For an area that has carried the heavy burden of India’s agrarian crisis, the DSP experiment offers a different development narrative.

Its central message is simple: relief can address an immediate crisis, but self-reliance can change the future.

Through farmers, women, volunteers, community supporters, CSR partners and grassroots workers, Deendayal Seva Pratishthan is attempting to demonstrate that meaningful social transformation does not always begin with large institutions.

Sometimes, it begins with ordinary people deciding to do something uncommon.

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