YAYAVAR Building India’s Most Successful Licensed Hard Luggage Portfolio

New Delhi [India], January 15: YAYAVAR has established itself as India’s leading authority in licensed hard luggage, becoming the only Indian luggage brand with a large-scale, multi-franchise Warner Bros. and DC portfolio that has demonstrated sustained commercial success for over two years. Unlike short-term or experimental licensing initiatives seen in the market, YAYAVAR’s approach has focused on long-term product performance, fan trust, and scalable Indian manufacturing, resulting in strong consumer acceptance and consistently positive marketplace reviews.

The Strategic Vision YAYAVAR set out to create India’s most comprehensive and sustainable licensed hard luggage portfolio, built on three core pillars: 1.Iconic IPs with multi-generational appeal 2.Indian manufacturing with global quality benchmarks 3.Long-term scalability rather than limited-edition hype Portfolio Strength: Unmatched in India Today, YAYAVAR’s Warner Bros. & DC hard luggage range includes: DC Super Heroes: BATMAN, SUPERMAN, WONDER WOMAN Warner Bros. Classic Characters: TOM & JERRY, SCOOBY-DOO, LOONEY TUNES Market Performance & Customer Acceptance For more than two years, YAYAVAR’s Warner Bros. & DC luggage has: ·Maintained strong sales velocity across online and offline marketplaces.

·Achieved positive customer ratings and reviews on platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon.

·Built a loyal fan base among kids, families, and pop-culture enthusiasts.

·Demonstrated repeat purchase behavior and strong word-of-mouth.

·Customer feedback consistently highlights durability, smooth mobility, design authenticity, and value-for-money pricing.

Made in India Advantage All licensed hard luggage under this portfolio is manufactured in India, leveraging YAYAVAR’s: ·Advanced machinery and production processes ·In-house quality checks and testing protocols ·Scalable manufacturing capacity This approach enables competitive pricing, reliable supply, and faster replenishment, while meeting international quality expectations for licensed merchandise.

Distribution & Reach YAYAVAR’s Warner Bros. & DC collections are available across: ·Leading e-commerce marketplaces (including Flipkart and Amazon) ·Quick commerce and select modern trade channels ·General trade across major Indian states ·B2B and corporate gifting solutions This omnichannel presence has played a critical role in making the portfolio visible, accessible, and trusted nationwide.

Industry Impact YAYAVAR’s success has redefined expectations for licensed luggage in India by proving that: ·Licensed products can be commercially sustainable, not seasonal ·Indian manufacturing can deliver global IP products at scale ·Quality and fandom can coexist without premium-only pricing The brand is now widely recognized as a category leader in licensed hard luggage, setting benchmarks for both design depth and operational execution.

Conclusion: Category Leadership Built Over Time YAYAVAR’s Warner Bros. & DC hard luggage portfolio stands as a case study in brand authority, demonstrating how disciplined strategy, manufacturing strength, and consumer trust can build long-term leadership in a highly competitive category.

More than just character suitcases, these products represent YAYAVAR’s ability to translate global pop culture into durable, everyday travel essentials for Indian consumers.

