Yayyy.shop launched by Paramotor Digital Technology to transform digital gifting with 250 Plus brands

Yayyy.shop launched by Paramotor Digital Technology to transform digital gifting with 250 Plus brands

ANI
Updated At : 05:30 PM Oct 17, 2025 IST
PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17: Paramotor Digital Technology Pvt Ltd, a SaaS-based fintech, announced the launch of yayyy.shop a direct-to-consumer platform aimed at transforming how India approaches digital gifting.

yayyy.shop brings together over 250 national and international brands across fashion, food, lifestyle, entertainment, and travel categories. The platform enables users to purchase digital gift cards at special discounted prices, allowing them to pay less while receiving the card's full face value, offering consumers a blend of convenience, flexibility, and savings.

Unlike conventional gifting platforms that see activity only during festive peaks, yayyy.shop encourages everyday, choice-based gifting, enabling users to purchase for themselves or others anytime. What sets it apart, is its India-first approach. Recognizing that digital convenience has largely remained metro-centric, Paramotor has built yayyy.shop to reach Tier 2 and beyond, making digital gifting and payments more accessible, inclusive, and affordable for millions of new-age consumers.

"In India, many digital innovations start strong but don't always reach the audiences they're meant to serve," said Sonia Asher, Co-founder and Director of Paramotor Digital Technology. "Our goal with yayyy.shop is to make digital gifting more inclusive and accessible. What began as an offline initiative has now evolved into a platform that extends the benefits of digital convenience beyond metro cities."

With yayyy.shop, Paramotor strengthens its footprint in India's fast-evolving consumer fintech ecosystem, combining its technology and purpose to make digital gifting simple, affordable, and truly inclusive.

About Paramotor Digital Technology:

Founded in 2016, Paramotor Digital Technology Pvt. Ltd. is a SaaS-based fintech company providing spend management solutions for direct-to-consumer segment, digital gifting, rewards and loyalty platform for businesses. Recognized under the Start-up India (DPIIT) program, Paramotor serves over 20 million customers through its network of gifting and payment products, contributing to India's growing digital commerce ecosystem.

yayyy.shop: www.yayyy.shop

Website: www.paramotordt.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

