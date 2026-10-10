PRNewswire

Hong Kong, October 10: The Yew Chung Yew Wah Education Network (YCYW) celebrated the annual Founder's Day across its campuses worldwide, honouring the outstanding contribution of founder Madam Tsang Chor-hang to education. 2026 marks the 94th anniversary of YCYW, as well as the 25th anniversary of Yew Chung International School of Chongqing (YCIS Chongqing).

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During the celebrations, YCYW officially launched its new core educational slogan —Rooted Deep, Reaching Far, with YCIS Chongqing serving as the main venue and campuses worldwide connected via a virtual gathering.

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For ninety-four years, YCYW has upheld its philosophy of integrating Chinese and Western educational traditions, committed to aligning with science and technology; culture and arts; and love and charity, and striving to nurture future talent who possess international competitiveness, social responsibility, robust foundation, diverse capability and a strong sense of self.

New Educational Slogan "Rooted Deep, Reaching Far" Officially Launched

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At the anniversary ceremony, Dr Betty Chan Po-king, Chief Executive Officer and School Supervisor of YCYW, joined numerous guests in witnessing the official launch of the new slogan, "Rooted Deep, Reaching Far".

Meanwhile, Dr Chan elaborated on the concept of "Rooted Deep, Reaching Far": "Rooted Deep" refers to laying a solid and profound foundation for every student's growth, with the integration of Chinese and Western educational philosophies at its core. "Reaching Far" means enabling students, on the basis of that strong foundation, to move confidently into the wider world, equipped with the resilience and capability to navigate it and face the future. Only when roots are deep can one reach far; and when one reaches far, one never forgets the roots.

"Rooted Deep, Reaching Far" comprises an overarching educational aim, three content pillars and a foundation of trust. The overarching aim is clear and unwavering: to empower children with strong roots, essential capabilities, and self-identity, equipping them to go further and navigate an unpredictable and rapidly evolving future.

Responding directly to the tensions and choices many families face today, the three content pillars are:

- Strong Academic Foundations, Holistic Development;

- East–West Integration, Harmony in Diversity; and

- Enduring Legacy, Future-Ready Vision

Supporting this aim is a substantial foundation of trust: nearly a century of educational heritage, continuous renewal across three generations of educators, a global education network, cross-campus systematic programmes, and stable staffing and governance. Together, these form an educational choice that has earned the trust of generations of families.

YCIS Chongqing: Twenty-Five Years Rooted in the Mountain City

This year's Founder's Day is especially significant, as YCIS Chongqing celebrates its 25th anniversary. Over the past 25 years, the school has grown from a seed into a tree, witnessing the development of international education in Chongqing.

In her opening address, Dr Chan shared the story of Declan, a 15-year-old YCIS Chongqing student. This summer, Declan made a striking appearance at the Asia Oceania Geosciences Society Annual Meeting in Japan, becoming the youngest presenter at the entire conference. From AI models for identifying Martian impact craters to comparisons of errors across algorithms, he engaged in confident and assured dialogue with global experts. His academic confidence and rigour, remarkable for his age, are a shining outcome of YCYW's Seeds for Tomorrow initiatives.

"Declan's story shows us the kind of students YCYW nurtures: confident, rigorous, internationally minded, and unafraid to make their voices heard on the world stage. This is precisely the fruit of the educational philosophy we have upheld for decades," said Dr Chan.

As a leading international school in the region, YCIS Chongqing provides education from early childhood through to the upper secondary for students from around the world. The Founder's Day this year is not only a celebration of one campus' twenty-five-year journey, but also a vivid example of YCYW's long-standing commitment to educational development across the Chinese mainland.

Towards the Centenary, We Have Already Set Out

Looking ahead to its centenary, YCYW has already begun the journey. In six years' time, YCYW will celebrate its 100th anniversary. Permanent campuses in Yantai Bajiaowan and Shanghai Lingang are currently under active development. In the 2028–2029 academic year, Yew Wah School of Hong Kong will officially open, becoming the first school in the Hong Kong SAR to offer the Chinese National Curriculum with international education approaches. It will provide educational continuity for students moving between Hong Kong SAR and the Chinese mainland, allowing the founding aspiration of "Honouring China" to take on renewed relevance in a new era.

Chongqing, as the starting point of the China–Europe Railway Express, has long been a key region connecting China with Eurasia. As China actively encourages enterprises to expand globally, YCYW is aligning with the national strategy by welcoming more international students to study in China and extending its educational programmes and philosophy overseas, serving as a bridge between China and the world.

Seeds for Tomorrow: The Educational Engine for the Future

At the ceremony, Dr Christopher Hurley, Director for Science, Technology, and Educational Futures, shared the latest initiatives of the Educational Futures division. Through the Seeds for Tomorrow initiatives, YCYW responds to the contemporary question of how students should be educated in an age shaped by artificial intelligence.

The Seeds for Tomorrow initiatives extend learning beyond the classroom. In partnership with leading universities and research institutions, including the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Oxford Suzhou Centre for Advanced Research, Tongji University, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and The University of Hong Kong, students engage in project-based learning centred on real-world challenges. They may take part in Oxford laboratory placements, architecture studios, entrepreneurship incubators, immersive medical projects and underwater robotics challenges, as well as advanced camps in marine science and engineering and the ChinaOne experiential learning programme. Guided by scientists and industry experts, students identify research topics based on their interests and clarify their academic direction through practice.

"Yew Yew and Dinosaurs Run" Tours YCYW Campuses

Meanwhile, the annual YCYW charity event, Dinosaur Charity Run, has returned. Launched in 2022, the event brings together parents, students and the wider community to provide scholarships for students pursuing early childhood education and support for families in need. Starting this year, Yew Yew, the YCYW mascot, joins the Dinosaur Charity Run team, visiting every YCYW campus to create an enjoyable and educational day for all.

Ninety-Four Years: Carrying Forward the Legacy, Writing the Next Chapter

The 94th anniversary marks an important milestone in YCYW's development and lays a new foundation for its centenary mission. The network now has more than 30,000 alumni worldwide.

From Hong Kong to the Chinese mainland, and from China to the world, YCYW continues to uphold its "Three Alliances": Aligning with Science and Technology, Culture and Arts, and Love and Charity. Amid an era of profound change, YCYW will forge ahead, continuously advancing its educational service system and promoting synergistic development across its campuses, while providing innovative support for the development of globally minded future talent.

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