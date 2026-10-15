YEF Bharat Launches Indore Chapter, Names Rajat Jain President; Summit 2027 Set for January 16

VMPL

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 15: The Young Entrepreneurs Forum (YEF Bharat) formally launched its Indore Chapter on October 12, bringing together entrepreneurs, business leaders and dignitaries around a shared vision of ethical entrepreneurship, collaborative growth and nation building. The event also served as the curtain raiser for the YEF Bharat Summit 2027, scheduled for January 16, 2027.

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Mr. Rajat Jain, Co-Founder of Kimirica, was appointed President of YEF Bharat. Guided by its philosophy of Rashtra Pratham — Nation First, YEF encourages entrepreneurs to look beyond individual success and contribute to India's economic and social progress by building resilient enterprises and globally recognised Indian brands for a stronger, self-reliant Bharat.

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The launch was attended by Shri Shivam Verma, IAS, Collector, Indore; Shri Sunil Chordia, Rajratan Global Wire; Shri Nitin Agrawal, Path India Ltd.; Shri Pawan Singhania, Moira Steels; Shri Rajesh Garg, Kalyan Toll Infrastructure and Shri Girish Matlani, Sonic Biochem, whose presence underscored the importance of an entrepreneurial ecosystem rooted in leadership, integrity and collective contribution

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajat Jain said, "YEF is not just an organisation of young entrepreneurs; it is a collective built around the Nation First mindset. We want entrepreneurs to look beyond individual business success and consider how their decisions contribute to India's growth. Our vision is to channel the collective strength of Indian entrepreneurship towards nation building."

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The launch also marked the announcement of the YEF Bharat leadership team: Shri Rajat Jain, President; Shri Anshul Agrawal, Research & Strategic Initiatives Chair; Shri Milan Patel, Events Chair; Shri Ankit Agrawal, Finance & Governance Chair; Shri Kanha Rathi, Retreat Chair; Shri Rahul Sethi, Membership Chair; and Shri Rishabh Surana, Marcom & PR Chair. The YEF Bharat Summit 2027 will be held on January 16, 2027. Shri Siddharth Singh, Director of Emerald Heights International School, has been appointed Summit Chair, with Shri Abhimanyu Baweja as Summit Co-Chair. Details on venue, theme and speakers will be announced in due course.

Founded in 2021 by entrepreneurs from Madhya Pradesh, YEF Bharat believes entrepreneurship can power a self-reliant and globally competitive India. Its members share a commitment to integrity, ethical business practices, collaboration over competition, respect for people and the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The forum creates opportunities for entrepreneurs to exchange knowledge, build meaningful relationships and explore emerging business opportunities across sectors, while backing indigenous enterprise and the spirit of Make in India. Its guiding principle is simple: Stronger Entrepreneurs. Stronger Enterprises. Stronger Bharat. YEF Bharat runs year-round around four pillars: Learn, Connect, Experience and Contribute. Its initiatives include YEF Dialogue, YEF Meets, Sports Meet, Boot Camp, Anubhav Yatra, Anubhuti Yatra, Udyog Parichay, Family Connect and the flagship YEF Annual Summit.

Members can learn from experienced leaders, strengthen professional and personal relationships, gain first-hand exposure to India's entrepreneurial and cultural landscape, and take part in activities aligned with nation building. Three membership pathways — Dreamers, Enterprise and Council — serve aspiring entrepreneurs, established business owners and invited leaders respectively. Membership follows a structured selection and approval process.

With Indore as its starting point, YEF Bharat aims to build an entrepreneurial community that brings business ambition together with ethical leadership, shared learning and a commitment to India's progress.

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