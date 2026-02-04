PRNewswire

San Mateo (California) [US], February 4: Yellow.ai, a global leader in AI-powered customer and employee experience automation for enterprises, today announced the launch of Nexus, the industry's first Universal Agentic Interface (UAI). Nexus represents a fundamental shift in how enterprises build, deploy, and maintain customer experience automation; moving from tool-centric platforms where humans serve the software, to agent-centric autonomous execution where the software serves human strategy.

- With 98.9% success rate and 77 AI agents built autonomously for brands across 8 regions in early access, Nexus by Yellow.ai will move enterprises from "Software as a Service" to "Service as a Software".

Unlike conventional AI copilots that suggest actions and wait for human execution, Nexus operates as the intelligent brain above the entire enterprise stack. It sees everything -- conversations, CRM data, workflows -- and acts autonomously within guardrails defined by the enterprise, requiring human intervention only for strategic approval.

"We are ushering in the end of the copilot era," said Rashid Khan, CMO & Cofounder of Yellow.ai. "For decades, enterprises paid for the privilege of serving their software--clicking, configuring, maintaining. Nexus inverts this model. You define the outcome. The software does the work. That's what we mean by 'Service as a Software'."

The Three Pillars of Nexus

Nexus is built on three core capabilities that distinguish it from legacy automation platforms and AI assistants:

Eyes (Understanding): Nexus analyzes hundreds of thousands of conversations across channels to find patterns humans miss. It builds a living model of the business--understanding how processes connect, how customers behave, and how data relates.

Hands (Execution): Users describe what they need in natural language. Nexus builds the workflow, generates the UI, and connects systems autonomously. No drag-and-drop configuration. No tickets to file. No waiting on engineering.

Autonomy (Authority for Action): Nexus stress-tests itself against thousands of simulated users, catches vulnerabilities before attackers do, and when something breaks, diagnoses and implements the fix--then waits for human approval before deploying.

Multi-Agent Architecture

Nexus operates through specialized personas that manage the complete lifecycle:

- The Strategist constructs a "World Model" of the business, generating Automation Heatmaps that identify high-impact opportunities--eliminating the "blank slate" problem that slows most deployments.

- The Architect handles construction via natural language. Users provide intent; Nexus synthesizes the logic, creates variables, maps branches, and generates UI components on the fly.

- The QA Engineer spawns thousands of virtual users to stress-test every agent, including adversary personas that attempt prompt injections--ensuring guardrails hold before anything goes live.

- The Mechanic performs automated root cause analysis when performance dips, identifying and fixing issues like expired API tokens autonomously.

Availability

Nexus is available now for enterprise customers. To learn more or request a demo, visit Yellow.ai/nexus.

About Yellow.ai

Yellow.ai is a leading Agentic AI platform that helps global enterprises with CX and EX automation. The platform is built on multi-LLM architecture, offers quick integrations with 100+ enterprise systems, enabling businesses to go to market faster with elevated experiences that build lasting relationships. Yellow.ai powers interactions over 1,300 enterprises globally, including Sony, Decathlon, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Lulu Group, and Hyundai amongst others. Founded in 2016, Yellow.ai is headquartered in San Mateo, CA and has offices across six countries and has raised over $102 million from blue-chip investors such as WestBridge Capital, Sapphire Ventures, Salesforce Ventures and more.

