Yes Bank shares plummet after Supreme Court ruling on AT-1 bonds

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed Yes Bank's Rs 8,415-crore write-off of additional tier-1 (AT-1) bonds, causing the private lender's stock to drop by 15 per cent.

The Supreme Court panel of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih affirmed the Bombay High Court ruling that annulled the write-off of Rs 8,400 crore AT-1 bonds and determined that the lender is required to pay Rs 8,400 crore AT-1 bonds at the specified coupon rates of 9.5 per cent and 9 per cent.

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As a result, the private lender is currently responsible for the AT-1 bonds obligation of Rs 8,400 crore along with interest to the bondholders.

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At present, it remains uncertain if SMBC, which owns nearly 25 per cent of Yes Bank, considered the potential impact of this liability in case the Supreme Court supports the Bombay High Court's ruling on the AT-1 bondholders matter.

The ruling also contradicted the stance of the Reserve Bank of India and the Central Government, which had contested the High Court's verdict.

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The bank could now face liabilities related to the contested bonds, although the exact effect on its financials, including any repayment obligations, will depend on the specific ruling and its execution.

The conflict originated in March 2020, when the RBI imposed a moratorium on Yes Bank due to a significant decline in its financial state, increasing non-performing assets, and worries regarding governance.

The central bank later launched a restructuring plan, through which the State Bank of India and other financial institutions provided funds to save the struggling bank. In the restructuring process, Yes Bank permanently reduced AT-1 bonds totaling Rs 8,415 crore to zero.

The total included Rs 3,000 crore collected in December 2016 and an additional Rs 5,415 crore collected in October 2017. AT-1 bonds are infinite debt securities released by banks to bolster their capital foundation.