Yes Bank's Rana Kapoor fined Rs 2 cr

PTI

New Delhi, September 7

Capital markets regulator SEBI on Wednesday imposed a penalty of Rs 2 crore on former Yes Bank MD and chief executive officer Rana Kapoor for mis-selling the private sector lender’s AT-1 bonds.

He has been directed to pay the fine within 45 days, the SEBI said in its order.

The case relates to mis-selling of the bank’s AT1 bonds to retail investors by its officials. It was alleged that the bank and certain officials did not inform investors of the risk involved while selling the AT-1 (Additional Tier-1) bonds in the secondary market.