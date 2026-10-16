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Home / Business / YES Foundation launches its first YES Sashakt Kendra in Rajasthan

YES Foundation launches its first YES Sashakt Kendra in Rajasthan

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ANI
Updated At : 06:11 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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VMPL

Dungarpur (Rajasthan) [India], October 16: YES Foundation, the social development  arm of YES BANK, today inaugurated its first dedicated skill centre, ‘YES Sashakt Kendra’ at Sagwara in Dungarpur district, Rajasthan. The ‘YES Sashakt Kendra’ was  inaugurated by Shri Babulal Kharadi, Minister for Tribal Area Development,  Rajasthan; Smt Asha Patidar, Chairman, Sagwara Nagar Palika; and Shri Yogesh Jain,  Vice Chairman, Sagwara Nagar Palika in the presence of Garima Dutt, CEO, YES Foundation and senior officials from the partners.

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The Kendra is part of YES Foundation’s flagship Integrated Rural Livelihoods  initiative – YES Sashakt, which aims to strengthen economic opportunities and enable sustainable rural livelihoods. In collaboration with YES Foundation, BharatCares will  train and equip youth and women from marginalised and tribal communities. The  participants will be offered market-linked vocational training digital and service

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sector skills, financial literacy, life skills, career counselling, and entrepreneurship  support. Participants will also be provided with career guidance and placement support, which aligns with the skills imparted through the program.

Speaking at the inauguration, Shri Babulal Kharadi, Minister for Tribal Area Development, Government of Rajasthan, said, “Empowering tribal communities  through skill development is key to building sustainable livelihoods and strengthening the local economy. By equipping youth and women with relevant skills  and opportunities, we can empower families and build more resilient communities. I  am glad that YES Foundations and BharatCares have come together to create platform for the people of Dungarpur, giving them opportunity to create brighter futures for  themselves.”

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Speaking at the inauguration, Garima Dutt, CEO of YES Foundation, said, “At YES  Foundation, we strongly believe that sustainable livelihoods programmes are critical to building resilient communities and creating pathways for inclusive, long-term  development. Empowering communities with the right skills, knowledge and access  to opportunities enables them to participate more meaningfully in the local economy and shape a secure future. Our YES Sashakt Kendra in Dungarpur is a step towards  this vision, bringing skilling and livelihood opportunities closer to the community and enabling local youth and women to become drivers of sustainable economic progress.”

Over the next four years, YES Sashakt will focus on farm-based livelihoods, nano and  group-based enterprise development, employability training, and financial literacy.  The Foundation’s YES Sashakt initiative integrates agriculture and farm-allied livelihoods, non-farm enterprises, employability and financial-literacy interventions  tailored to local needs. This initiative is anchored in YES Foundation’s 3E framework:  Employability, Entrepreneurship, and Environmental Sustainability.

About YES BANK

YES BANK is one of the leading new generation private sector banks in India, headquartered in Mumbai. The Bank offers a wide range of banking services such as Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail Banking, MSME, Transaction Banking, and Treasury. The Bank has over 1300 branches, 200+ Business Correspondent Banking Outlets (BCBOs) and more than 1350 ATMs (including CRMs and BNAs) spanning across 300 districts of India. YES BANK operates an International Banking Unit (IBU) at GIFT City and also has a Representative Office in Abu Dhabi, strengthening its cross-border capabilities.

YES Securities, a subsidiary of the Bank provides a wide range of broking and investment products to Retail, HNI, and Institutional clients. YES Foundation, the CSR arm of YES BANK drives social impact agenda across areas such as livelihoods, education, skilling, sustainability and community development, reinforcing its commitment to responsible and inclusive banking.

For more information, please visit the Bank’s website at https://www.yes.bank.in/ and YES Foundation at www.yesfoundation.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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