Yes Please: Visa is Official Payment Partner for the Maroon 5 Asia 2027 Tour

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Singapore, August 4: Visa, a global leader in digital payments, today announced that it will be the Official Payment Partner for the Maroon 5 Asia 2027 Tour. The partnership reinforces Visa's deepening commitment to Asia Pacific's vibrant music and cultural scene, delivering presale access and elevated experiences for fans in the region.

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Maroon 5, a three-time Grammy Award-winning American pop band, is one of the world's most successful and recognisable pop bands, with multiple BILLBOARD Hot 100 number one hits and over 35 billion streams on Spotify. The Maroon 5 Asia 2027 Tour will land in seven markets in Asia Pacific in 2027, kicking off in Taiwan on 24 January, before venturing across Asia, concluding in Singapore on 12 February.

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As the Official Payment Partner, Visa will offer fans early ticketing access via Visa Presales in the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand. Select Visa Infinite cardholders will enjoy priority access at the Presales, before they are opened to select Visa cardholders. Together with issuing partners across the region, Visa will also give fans the chance to win tickets and signed Maroon 5 merchandise.

Music is a cultural force in Asia Pacific and a major driver for consumer spending and travel, with cards key to the fan experience. According to Visa's Global Travel Intentions 2026 study, two-thirds of respondents (65.7%) intend to travel for global concert tours while cards remain the most used way to pay.

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Danielle Jin, Chief Marketing Officer at Visa Asia Pacific said: "Maroon 5 is a powerful example of how music connects cultures, backgrounds, and generations. For over two decades, they have shaped what people listen to, talk about, and travel for, building a global fan community connected by a shared love for their music. We are thrilled to support the Maroon 5 Asia 2027 Tour and unlock unmatched access for consumers, enabling anyone to be the fan they want to be."

Visa champions the moments that bring fans closer to the passions they love, from sports and music to fashion, gaming, and entertainment. Guided by a fan-first approach to partnerships, Visa designs experiences that deepen connection and make participation seamless, secure and accessible for audiences around the world. Through high impact partnerships, Visa helps shape cultural moments while enabling effortless, cross-border commerce.

Visa's partnership with the Maroon 5 Asia 2027 Tour continues its drumbeat of top-notch music collaborations, such as with BTS, Laufey, The Weeknd, and the MAMA AWARDS, the world's no.1 K-pop awards, creating more meaningful experiences that bring fans closer to the artists they love.

For more details on the Maroon 5 Asia 2027 Tour and the Visa Presale, visit https://www.visa.com.sg/promotions/maroon5.html

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

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Details for Visa and Visa Infinite Presales for Maroon 5 Asia 2027 Tour

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