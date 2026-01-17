VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 17: YES SECURITIES designed its OMNI App in line with the leading financial firm's commitment to digital-first services. The next-generation platform is designed to offer investors a seamless, fast, and smart trading experience. The app features advanced tools, an intuitive interface, and multi-asset capabilities. It enables users to manage equities, derivatives, mutual funds, and bonds from a single platform. With the OMNI App, YES SECURITIES seeks to enhance the investment experience for tech-savvy individuals who value efficiency, more educated decision-making, and secure transactions.

Key Highlights:

* Unified services across asset classes - equities, derivatives, mutual funds, and bonds.

* Real-time market updates, price alerts, and advanced charting tools.

* Swift account opening with digital KYC verification.

* Comprehensive portfolio tracking features along with performance analytics.

* Secure transactions with end-to-end encryption and multi-factor authentication.

OMNI app serves as an all-in-one unified platform, taking away the need to juggle multiple applications to manage different asset classes. Open a Demat account, monitor live markets, track prices, and receive instant notifications of vital developments, all within a single app. It's advanced charting tools and technical indicators help investors make smarter, data-driven decisions, whether they are executing quick intraday trades or want to build long-term investment strategies. All investment options on one platform streamline portfolio management, save time, and reduce hassle, assisting investors to focus more on strategy.

Opening a Demat account with the OMNI app is easy. New investors can complete the registration and KYC verification process entirely online in a short time, with less manual paperwork and no in-person visits. Existing clients of YES SECURITIES just need to link their account, and they can access a consolidated view of all holdings, past transactions, and portfolio performance. So, migration from other platforms is smoother, along with a coherent overview of one's financial portfolio, offering a seamless user experience.

OMNI also offers in-depth and real-time portfolio tracking and analytics, giving investors a clear understanding of their investments' performance across multiple asset classes. Intuitive dashboards display gains, losses, and trends, while customisable alerts ensure users are always informed of critical market movements. By analysing asset allocation and returns in real time, investors can take timely actions to optimise performance and manage risk. This feature is helpful for those who invest in equities, derivatives, mutual funds, and debt instruments, as it provides an integrated view that helps maintain a balanced and diversified investment approach.

Security is OMNI's key feature. It is secured with end-to-end encryption, multi-factor authentication, and industry-standard protocols to ensure users' personal and financial information remains safe. On top of it, regular system updates assist in mitigating cybersecurity threats. Investors can trade and manage their portfolios without any worry, knowing that both their personal information and financial assets stay secure at all times.

The app also delivers a personalised experience. Algorithm-driven recommendations, customised watchlists, and tailored market insights adapt to each investor's preferences and trading behaviour. Educational resources and research reports curated by market experts are integrated within the platform to support financial literacy and help users make well-informed investment decisions. This combination of automation and user-focused design makes the OMNI app a suitable choice for both novice investors seeking guidance and experienced traders looking for precise market insights.

Transactions on the OMNI app are fast, transparent, and convenient. Users can execute trades with a few simple steps, monitor order status in real time, and access detailed transaction summaries. Multiple payment and settlement options simplify fund transfers, investments, and withdrawals, ensuring clarity and control throughout the investment process. The app's responsive interface provides a trading experience that is helpful for users of all expertise levels.

The multi-asset trading feature, integrated with real-time insights, comprehensive portfolio analytics, and upgraded security measures of the OMNI App, equips investors with tools like SIP calculator, information, and convenience. For long-term investing or implementing diversified strategies, the OMNI app provides a unified, intelligent, and secure platform curated to meet the demands of today's dynamic and technology-driven investment landscape. YES SECURITIES OMNI App is an efficient trading platform, enabling investors to navigate today's dynamic markets.

About YES SECURITIES

YES SECURITIES (India) Limited is a subsidiary of YES BANK that has been operating in the securities broking space since 2013. The company provides broking and investment products to retail, high-net-worth, and institutional clients. As a SEBI-registered securities broker, YES SECURITIES offers trading access across major exchanges, including NSE, BSE, MCX, and NCDEX. The firm focuses on delivering investment solutions backed by its infrastructure and over a decade of experience in the financial services sector.

