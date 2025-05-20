YES SKINCARE Launches Its E-Commerce Platform With Five Essential Skincare Products - A Bold Step Towards Simplified, Science-Backed Skin Wellness

PRNewswire

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 20: In an exciting development in the Indian skincare industry, TLL Elements Pvt. Ltd a subsidiary of Trident Lifeline Ltd. proudly announces the launch of its direct-to-consumer (D2C) skincare brand, YES SKINCARE, now available at www.yesskincare.in. Spearheaded by Miloni Mehta and supported by Smit Lapsiwala & Digpal Jagani, YES SKINCARE emerges as a clean, effective, and purposeful skincare brand -- designed for the modern Indian consumer who values both science and self-care.

At the heart of the brand lies a powerful philosophy: YES stands for 'Your Everyday Skin'. It represents an invitation to say YES to mindful beauty, YES to consistency over complexity, and YES to products that truly work for one's everyday skin.

A Digital-First Skincare Journey Begins

With the launch of its e-commerce platform, YES SKINCARE takes its first step into the digital skincare space. The website -- www.yesskincare.in -- offers a seamless user experience, allowing customers to explore, understand, and purchase products tailored for Indian skin types and lifestyles. The platform is designed to educate and empower users, making skincare less intimidating and more intuitive.

"Our goal was to simplify skincare with products that are honest, effective, and easy to use. YES SKINCARE is a response to the clutter and confusion in the beauty market," says Miloni Mehta, Director of TLL Elements Pvt. Ltd. "This brand is for people with real skin issues -- Your Everyday Skin -- and we're thrilled to begin this journey with a direct connection to our consumers through our own e-commerce platform."

Launching with 5 Everyday Essentials -- Powered by Performance, Grounded in Simplicity

YES SKINCARE makes its debut with five thoughtfully formulated products designed to simplify one's skincare routine without compromising results. Each product is powered by high-performance ingredients, tailored to modern skin needs, and rooted in the belief: Skincare should feel as good as it works.

1. Face Cardio Cleanser

A sulphate-free, gentle foaming cleanser that energizes one's skin while effectively removing dirt, oil, and buildup -- all without stripping the natural barrier. Think of it as the skin's morning workout: fresh, clean, and ready to glow.

2. Daily Drenching Moisturizer

This lightweight, non-greasy moisturizer floods one's skin with hydration while improving tone and texture. With skin-loving actives and a breathable finish, it's a daily dose of dewy resilience.

3. You Are B-Right Vitamin C Serum

Say goodbye to dullness with this brightening powerhouse. Featuring a stabilized form of Vitamin C, this serum helps fade dark spots, energize tired skin, and restore clarity -- revealing one's brightest skin yet.

4. Glow Bank All-in-One Serum

Your skin's daily deposit of glow. Packed with multitasking actives, this all-in-one serum targets uneven tone, refines texture, and boosts radiance -- streamlining one's skincare without cutting corners.

5. In The Shade Sunscreen

A lightweight, SPF PA++++ that melts into the skin without a white cast or greasy residue. With added antioxidants and hydration, it protects, nourishes, and blends seamlessly into every skin tone and routine.

All YES SKINCARE formulas are dermatologically tested, cruelty-free, and consciously created to be gentle on skin and kind to the planet. This skincare range is made simple -- and powerful -- for Your Everyday Skin.

Rooted with Ethics, Backed by Science

YES SKINCARE is more than just a skincare brand -- it's a wellness-led initiative to normalize real skin, promote daily skincare discipline, and bridge the gap between clinical care and everyday use. It combines simplicity, safety, and science in every formulation, offering transparency and trust in a cluttered market.

Whether one is just starting their skincare journey or looking to upgrade their routine with dependable staples, YES SKINCARE is a brand that says YES to skin confidence, YES to clean formulations, and YES to one's everyday skin.

Explore the full range exclusively at: www.yesskincare.in

Follow the journey on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yesskincare.official/

Follow the journey on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61575847281628

Discover the full line up on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/yes-skincare/

Come glow with us at: https://www.youtube.com/@YesSkincare

For press inquiries, interviews, samples, or collaborations, please contact: Email: info@yesskincare.in

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2690785/YES_SKINCARE.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

