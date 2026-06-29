Yield Ventures Signs MoU with SEBI-Registered AIF Cogniphy as Lead Investor for ₹10 Crore Fundraise at ₹100 Crore Valuation

PNN

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29: Yield Ventures Pvt. Ltd., a technology-driven financial services company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cogniphy, a SEBI-registered Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), under which Cogniphy has been appointed as the Lead Investor for the company's proposed ₹10 crore fundraising round at a ₹100 crore pre-money valuation.

Advertisement

The proposed fundraising represents the next phase of Yield Ventures' expansion strategy and is expected to support investments in technology infrastructure, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, product development, regulatory licences and compliance, customer acquisition, and strategic talent hiring.

Advertisement

Founded by 27-year-old entrepreneur Gaurav Jayaswal, Yield Ventures is building what it describes as wealth ecosystem founded on complete alignment between investors and SEBI Registered Research Analysts. The company seeks to address one of the financial services industry's longest-standing challenges--the conflict of interest created by sales-driven advisory models.

Unlike traditional wealth management firms that rely on relationship managers incentivised to distribute financial products, Yield Ventures directly maps every client to SEBI-Registered Research Analysts (RAs). The company's operating philosophy eliminates product-based sales incentives, ensuring that investment recommendations remain independent and aligned with the client's financial objectives.

Advertisement

In a further departure from conventional industry practices, Research Analysts at Yield Ventures are rewarded based on the quality of investment outcomes rather than product distribution. Internal performance incentives are linked to the ability to outperform portfolio benchmarks, reinforcing a culture centred on long-term client success instead of short-term sales targets.

Commenting on the development, Gaurav Jayaswal, Founder of Yield Ventures, said:

"India's capital markets are entering a period of structural expansion. Increasing retail participation, stronger regulatory oversight, greater financial awareness and rapid digital adoption are reshaping the financial services landscape. We believe the next phase of growth will be driven by institutions that combine technology with transparency, disciplined execution and high standards of governance."

Speaking about the partnership with Cogniphy, Gaurav Jayaswal added:

"Institutional investors contribute much more than capital. They bring governance, strategic perspective and long-term discipline. We believe Cogniphy's appointment as our Lead Investor strengthens our institutional foundation as we continue to build a scalable financial services platform focused on long-term value creation."

The company said the proposed capital will be used to strengthen its technology platform, expand product offerings, enhance customer experience, reinforce compliance capabilities, and support the continued development of its research-driven wealth management ecosystem.

India's financial services industry continues to benefit from increasing participation in capital markets, expanding digital adoption, improving financial literacy and a supportive regulatory environment. Yield Ventures believes these long-term structural trends create opportunities to develop technology-enabled investment solutions that are accessible, transparent and aligned with evolving investor expectations.

According to Gaurav Jayaswal, the fundraising represents one milestone in the company's broader long-term roadmap.

"Capital accelerates execution, but enduring financial institutions are built through disciplined capital allocation, operational excellence and the confidence of customers, regulators and institutional partners. Our priority is to build a resilient business that delivers sustainable value over the long term."

Looking ahead, Yield Ventures said it will continue to explore strategic partnerships while expanding its technology capabilities and financial product offerings to serve the evolving needs of investors across India.

About Yield Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

Yield Ventures Pvt. Ltd. is a technology-driven financial services company developing investment and wealth management solutions for the Indian market. The company combines technology, research-led investing, regulatory compliance and transparent advisory practices to build scalable financial products for individual investors.

Website: www.yieldventures.co

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)