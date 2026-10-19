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Home / Business / YINGFA Showcases TOPCon 3.0 Multi-Cut and XBC 2.0 Solar Cells at REI 2026

YINGFA Showcases TOPCon 3.0 Multi-Cut and XBC 2.0 Solar Cells at REI 2026

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PTI
Updated At : 03:30 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Manufacturing in China and Indonesia, combined with dedicated local support in India, strengthens partnerships with module manufacturers

GREATER NOIDA, India, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YINGFA will showcase its TOPCon multi-cut and XBC solar cells at Renewable Energy India Expo 2026, taking place October 22–24 at India Expo Mart. At Hall 14, Booth C33, the company will present cell technologies designed to help module manufacturers achieve higher efficiency and greater design flexibility, supported by production facilities in China and Indonesia and dedicated local customer support in India.

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Cell Innovation for Module Design

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YINGFA's TOPCon 3.0 solar cells deliver a measured cell efficiency of 27.3% and are available in full-cell, half-cut, third-cut and quarter-cut formats to accommodate different module designs. Visitors can view physical samples and discuss cell selection, product configurations and manufacturing compatibility with the YINGFA team.

YINGFA's XBC 2.0 solar cells deliver efficiencies of up to 28.4%, combining a pure black appearance with a front surface free of metal gridlines. These characteristics make them suitable for module designs where both performance and aesthetics matter.

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Both efficiency figures apply to individual solar cells. Actual finished-module performance will vary depending on module design, materials and manufacturing processes.

Global Manufacturing, Local Support

With manufacturing operations in China and Indonesia, including PT. Bintan Cellular Indonesia (BCI), YINGFA combines international production capacity with dedicated customer support in India.

Its India-based team provides customers with access to sales, technical and customer service specialists, helping address product requirements, quality considerations and after-sales needs. By combining manufacturing capabilities across Asia with local market expertise, YINGFA aims to strengthen long-term partnerships with Indian module manufacturers.

At REI 2026, YINGFA invites customers and industry partners to visit Hall 14, Booth C33 to learn more about its solar cell portfolio, discuss next-generation module designs and explore potential areas of collaboration.

About YINGFA

YINGFA is a solar cell manufacturer with operations in China and Indonesia, serving customers in international markets. Its portfolio includes TOPCon and XBC solar cells in multiple formats. With a commitment to "We Only Make Better Solar Cells," YINGFA focuses on cell innovation, manufacturing quality and customer service.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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