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Home / Business / Yoga a zero-cost activity to balance wealth with health: NSE MD Ashish Kumar Chauhan

Yoga a zero-cost activity to balance wealth with health: NSE MD Ashish Kumar Chauhan

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ANI
Updated At : 06:23 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI): National Stock Exchange (NSE) MD and CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan on Sunday emphasised that practising yoga is an excellent way to message the world about prioritising health alongside the pursuit of wealth.

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Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of a grand wellness event held at the NSE Atrium in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Chauhan said that the International Day of Yoga was declared following a clarion call and dedicated efforts by the Prime Minister.

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On the sidelines of the event, top financial leaders emphasised the critical need for mental resilience and physical well-being in the high-stakes world of trading.

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Highlighting the global impact of the initiative, NSE MD and CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan termed the day a testament to visionary leadership.

"It's a clarion call by the Prime Minister, and because of his efforts, June 21st has been declared International Day of Yoga," Chauhan told ANI.

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Chauhan stressed that the practice serves as a vital reality check for professionals constantly driving the economy. "It's a brilliant way to send a message to the world, also being healthy in addition to running after wealth. It's a very zero-cost activity, and wherever you are, you can do Yoga. I think Yoga has a special place in human life," he added.

Echoing these sentiments, Kamlesh Shroff, National President of the Association of NSE Members of India (ANMI), highlighted how yoga acts as an anchor during economic turbulence.

"... for everything that we do, we need a very sound physical body and mental agility, and with both these things, you are fit to do whether it be trading or whether it be on the mat, and stay illness-free," Shroff told ANI, asserting that yoga should be treated as a compulsory practice.

Recalling his own journey, Shroff shared, "If you go back to 2008, the Lehman Brothers crisis, that's when I actually did a diploma in yoga." He explained that the ancient discipline provides invaluable psychological fortitude on the trading floor. "What really happens there is that with all the turbulences all around the place, you still remain 'Sthithaprajna' (a person of steady wisdom) and you tend to, within that noise, also be able to work very efficiently."

The grand morning wellness session was successfully hosted by ANMI in collaboration with the NSE, drawing an overwhelming turnout of India's top financial minds, market veterans, and marquee investors. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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