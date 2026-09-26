Yogesh Deshpande wins National Film Award for Best Screenplay for Swargandharva Sudhir Phadke

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 26: Filmmaker and screenwriter Yogesh Deshpande has been honoured with the National Film Award for Best Screenplay (Adapted) for the feature Swargandharva Sudhir Phadke at the 72nd National Film Awards. The award was presented by Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony held in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat.

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The recognition marks a significant milestone in Yogesh’s filmmaking journey, acknowledging his screenplay for the musical biographical film based on the life and legacy of legendary musician Sudhir Phadke.

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Speaking about the recognition, Yogesh Deshpande said, “Receiving the National Film Award for Best Screenplay is an honour that is difficult to put into words. Swargandharva Sudhir Phadke was a deeply meaningful journey, because telling the story of an artist of Sudhir Phadke’s stature came with both responsibility and immense creative opportunity. This award is a recognition of the collective effort behind the film and of the power of stories rooted in our culture and artistic legacy. I am deeply grateful to everyone who trusted me with this story and supported its journey.”

Yogesh’s journey to this national recognition has been shaped by over two decades of work across advertising and cinema. Beginning his career in advertising in 2000, he has written and directed over 100 ad films, developing a strong foundation in visual storytelling and brand communication. He is also the founder of RedefineZ Productions, a Pune-based production house.

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He transitioned into feature filmmaking with 66 Sadashiv, before taking on the ambitious musical biopic Swargandharva Sudhir Phadke. The film was noted for its musical authenticity, featuring original songs recorded by legendary voices including Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosale, Sudhir Phadke and Kishore Kumar. It was released across five countries and received critical acclaim and international recognition.

The National Film Award comes at an important point in Yogesh’s career as he prepares for his upcoming Marathi directorial feature ‘Thumbz Up’. Currently in pre-production, the film is set against the landscapes of Konkan and explores the human impact of the digital divide through a strong female protagonist. The project represents the next step in Yogesh’s creative journey, which continues to bring together culturally rooted storytelling, contemporary themes and an emphasis on human emotion.

With the National Film Award for Best Screenplay, Yogesh’s journey from advertising to cinema gains a significant national milestone, further establishing his voice as a filmmaker committed to stories that connect cultural identity with contemporary audiences.

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