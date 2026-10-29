Yogesh Dixit Expands from Music Industry into Gaming and Spiritual Technology

With a background in hospitality, events and music, the entrepreneur is developing gaming and devotional platforms while exploring data security services.

For Yogesh Dixit, the move into technology builds on a career spent working with artists, organising live events and developing experiences for audiences. The entrepreneur is now applying that background to gaming and digital devotional services, while exploring an emerging venture in data security.

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His work with YS Events and associations with music labels and hospitality ventures gave him experience in audience engagement, digital distribution, partnerships and business operations. His background also includes artist management and music production. He is bringing that experience to a portfolio that includes God of Gamez (GOG Gaming), Gully Games, Metagod Creator, Shreehari and QuantumShield Nexus.

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The transition follows a thread through his career: understanding how people discover and engage with experiences. His gaming plans focus on discovery and participation, while his work in spiritual technology aims to make devotional experiences accessible to people who cannot visit religious sites in person.

Building a platform around game discovery

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Through God of Gamez and Gully Games, Dixit is developing a giveaway-based gaming platform intended to let users discover and play a range of games and participate in its rewards programme.

The model is designed to bring several gaming experiences into a shared digital space. For developers and publishers, the aim is to provide a route to new audiences; for players, it is to make a range of games accessible through one platform. The initiative is being developed with India and wider markets in mind.

Making devotional experiences accessible

At Metagod Creator, which he founded, Dixit is exploring how virtual reality, artificial intelligence and 360-degree media can support spiritual experiences. The vision includes virtual temple visits, digital darshan, puja experiences and meditation, accessed through compatible devices and digital platforms.

The intended audience includes devotees who live far from temples or face difficulties travelling. The aim is to give them a way to experience spiritual settings remotely and access devotional services without making the journey in person.

Its broader plans include digital devotional environments, spiritual content and services supported by AI. Dixit’s stated ambition is to use these tools to help people connect with religious and cultural experiences.

Exploring data security

QuantumShield Nexus takes Dixit into a different area of technology. The emerging initiative centres on the concept of quantum encryption and sovereign data security as a service, with a focus on protecting sensitive information and giving organisations greater control over their data.

Its stated direction is to explore specialised security services for businesses and institutions that rely on digital systems. The emphasis is on data protection and secure infrastructure, extending his interests from consumer experiences to technology services for organisations.

The link with his earlier career is clearest in the consumer ventures. In games and virtual devotional environments, Dixit is returning to a familiar concern: how to bring people into an experience, now through a screen.

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