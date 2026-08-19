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Home / Business / Yogesh Sharma (Shelly) Appointed as National Advisor of BRICS CCI

Yogesh Sharma (Shelly) Appointed as National Advisor of BRICS CCI

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ANI
Updated At : 07:43 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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PNN

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New Delhi [India], August 19: Yogesh Sharma (Shelly) has been appointed National Advisor, BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BRICS CCI). The appointment marks his association with BRICS CCI and further strengthens his engagement with national and international platforms.

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Yogesh Sharma (Shelly) is associated with sports administration, youth development, athlete development and international engagement. His work has focused on sports development, talent identification, athlete welfare and creating structured opportunities for young sporting talent.

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Sameep Shastri presented an official letter to Yogesh Sharma (Shelly) congratulating him on his appointment as National Advisor of the BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BRICS CCI). In the letter, he extended his best wishes for Sharma's new responsibility and future contributions, particularly in initiatives focused on youth development, sports promotion, and international cooperation under the organization.

With experience across sports and youth-focused initiatives, Sharma has been associated with various national and international platforms. His new role with BRICS CCI will enable him to contribute to initiatives involving youth development, sports, entrepreneurship, international cooperation and cross-border collaboration.

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As National Advisor, BRICS CCI, Yogesh Sharma (Shelly) will work towards strengthening institutional collaborations and supporting initiatives aimed at empowering youth, promoting sports development and creating greater opportunities for international engagement among BRICS nations.

Speaking on the occasion, Yogesh Sharma (Shelly) expressed his gratitude to BRICS CCI and said that the appointment is both an honour and a responsibility. He expressed his commitment to contributing meaningfully to initiatives that promote international cooperation and create opportunities for youth.

The appointment further expands Yogesh Sharma (Shelly)'s association with national and international platforms and highlights his continued involvement in sports, youth development and international collaboration.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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