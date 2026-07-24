Yogesh Sharma (Shelly) Attends BRICS CCI 14 Foundation Day Celebration, Meets Chairman Sameep Shastri

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New Delhi [India], July 24: Yogesh Sharma (Shelly), Joint Secretary, AAP Punjab & Director of Para Athlete Development & Special Programs, Para Powerlifting (PCI), attended the 14th Foundation Day Celebration of the BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BRICS CCI) as a Special Guest. The prestigious event witnessed the presence of distinguished dignitaries, policymakers, business leaders, diplomats, and eminent personalities from across various sectors.

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During the event, Yogesh Sharma (Shelly) had the privilege of meeting Sameep Shastri, Chairman of BRICS CCI. The interaction highlighted the importance of collaborative leadership, inclusive development, and strengthening initiatives that create meaningful social and economic impact.

The celebration marked another significant milestone for BRICS CCI, bringing together influential leaders on a common platform to encourage dialogue, innovation, and international cooperation among the BRICS nations and beyond.

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Expressing his gratitude for the invitation, Yogesh Sharma (Shelly) said it was an honour to be part of such a prestigious occasion and to interact with respected leaders working towards global collaboration and sustainable development.

His participation at the event reflects his continued engagement with national and international platforms dedicated to leadership, inclusion, and social development.

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