Yogesh Sharma (Shelly) Meets PCI President Devendra Jhajharia and Secretary General Jayawant GH to Discuss Strengthening Para Sports Initiatives

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New Delhi [India], July 24: Yogesh Sharma (Shelly), Director of Para Athlete Development & Special Programs, Para Powerlifting, paid a courtesy visit to Shri Devendra Jhajharia, President of the Paralympic Committee of India & Jayawant Hammanavar, Secretary General, Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), at the PCI headquarters in New Delhi.

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During the meeting, Yogesh Sharma sought Shri Devendra Jhajharia's valuable guidance on various aspects of para sports development and athlete welfare. The discussion covered ways to better support para athletes, identify emerging talent, and create a stronger ecosystem for their growth and success.

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Drawing from his vast experience as one of India's most celebrated Paralympians and sports administrators, Shri Devendra Jhajharia shared his insights on athlete development, grassroots participation, and the importance of providing the right opportunities and mentorship to aspiring para athletes. He also offered guidance on initiatives that can further strengthen para sports programs and encourage greater participation across the country.

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Yogesh Sharma expressed his gratitude for the valuable time and guidance provided by Shri Devendra Jhajharia, stating that the interaction was both inspiring and insightful. He noted that the suggestions and experience shared during the meeting would serve as a strong foundation for enhancing ongoing initiatives in para athlete development and special programs.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both emphasizing the importance of continuous efforts, collaboration, and dedicated support to ensure that para athletes receive the encouragement and opportunities they deserve.

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