Yogesh Shelly Meets Russian Paralympic Committee President Pavel Alekseevich Rozhkov, Discusses Para Athlete Development and International Collaboration

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New Delhi [India], August 17: India's para-sports ecosystem is witnessing growing momentum around athlete development, structured training, international exposure and stronger global sporting collaborations. In this evolving landscape, Yogesh Sharma (Shelly), Director of Para Athlete Development & Special Programs, Para Powerlifting, Paralympic Committee of India, has been actively involved in initiatives aimed at strengthening opportunities and support systems for Indian para athletes.

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Yogesh Shelly's work focuses on para athlete development, talent identification, athlete welfare, competition support and special sporting programmes, with particular emphasis on Para Powerlifting. His involvement extends from supporting athletes at competitive events to strengthening organised pathways for emerging para-sport talent.

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International Engagement in Russia

Yogesh Shelly's recent international engagement in Russia brought further attention to the importance of global collaboration in para sports. During the Indian Para Powerlifting contingent's Moscow 2026 engagement, he met Pavel Alekseevich Rozhkov, President of the Russian Paralympic Committee, with discussions centred on para-athlete development, sporting opportunities and international cooperation.

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The interaction provided an opportunity to exchange perspectives on athlete preparation, competitive exposure, training systems and the development of para-sports programmes. Such international engagements can contribute to greater exchange of experience between sporting administrators and help create additional opportunities for athletes competing at the international level.

Indian Para Powerlifting Team Delivers Strong Performance in Moscow

The engagement coincided with the participation of the Indian Para Powerlifting team in the Moscow International Para-Powerlifting Competition among Combat Veterans, held in Moscow, Russia, from 6 to 10 August 2026.

India recorded a notable performance at the competition, with two athletes securing gold medals.

Pradeep Joon won first place and the gold medal in the Men's 107 kg category, recording a best lift of 193 kg.

Shubham Chakrawarty also secured first place and a gold medal in the Men's 54 kg category, with a best lift of 120 kg.

Meanwhile, Rao Suhail finished fourth in the Men's 72 kg category, recording a best lift of 121 kg.

The results added another positive chapter to India's growing presence in international Para Powerlifting and highlighted the competitive potential of Indian athletes on global platforms.

Bangkok Championship Further Strengthened India's Presence

The Moscow engagement followed India's strong showing at the Asia Oceania Para Powerlifting Championship 2026 in Bangkok, where the Indian contingent finished with an impressive 34 medals -- 6 gold, 10 silver and 18 bronze.

Yogesh Sharma (Shelly) was associated with the championship as an official representative from Punjab, supporting and coordinating with athletes during the international competition.

The Bangkok performance further demonstrated the depth of Indian para-powerlifting talent and the importance of providing athletes with regular international competitive exposure.

Strengthening Para Athlete Development in Punjab

Yogesh Shelly's responsibilities also extend to developing a stronger support structure for para athletes at the regional level.

In February 2026, he was appointed Director of Para Athlete Development & Special Programs, India Para Powerlifting. Around the same period, a dedicated Para Powerlifting office was inaugurated in Samana, Patiala, under his leadership, with the objective of improving athlete guidance, training coordination and support for para athletes in the region.

The initiative is aimed at helping athletes access better organised sporting opportunities while creating a more structured pathway from development stages to national and international competition.

Focus on International Collaboration and Athlete Opportunities

The meeting with Pavel Alekseevich Rozhkov, together with India's participation in the Moscow competition, highlights the increasing importance of international sporting relationships in the development of para sports.

For para athletes, exposure to international competitions can provide valuable experience in high-level competition, preparation and performance. At the same time, interactions between sporting officials and international para-sports organisations can encourage the exchange of knowledge and best practices.

Yogesh Shelly's continued involvement in Para Powerlifting reflects this broader emphasis on building an organised and sustainable athlete-development ecosystem.

With Indian para athletes continuing to achieve significant results at international championships, the focus on Para Athlete Development & Special Programs is becoming increasingly important in identifying talent, supporting athletes and creating pathways for them to compete successfully on the global stage.

The recent Moscow engagement, the meeting with Russian Paralympic Committee President Pavel Alekseevich Rozhkov, and the strong performances by Indian athletes together underline the growing international footprint of Indian Para Powerlifting.

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