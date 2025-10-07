Yogi Adityanath launches book titled ‘Bharat Varsh ki Swarnabha: Narendra Modi’

Uttar Pradesh: Recently, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, released the book ‘Bharat Varsh ki Swarnabha: Narendra Modi’, authored by Prof. (Dr.) Ramesh Chandra Tomar. The book was launched during a public awareness and suggestion-inviting program held in Ghaziabad under the theme ‘Viksit Bharat – Viksit Uttar Pradesh’ (Developed India – Developed Uttar Pradesh). On this occasion, while congratulating Dr. Ramesh Chandra Tomar, CM Yogi Adityanath said, “This book will help readers understand the importance of patriotism and love for the nation. It will also introduce them to the remarkable works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” The book sheds light on both the personal and political life of Narendra Modi, revealing many previously unexplored facets of his personality. Notably, Prof. (Dr.) Ramesh Chandra Tomar is not only an author but also a seasoned politician who has served as a Member of Parliament from Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) four times. He is also recognized as a well-known educationist actively involved in the fields of politics, education, and literature.

Speaking about his new book, Dr. Ramesh Chandra Tomar said, “‘Bharat Varsh ki Swarnabha: Narendra Modi’ is not just a book about the Prime Minister of India – it is a philosophical reflection of Narendra Modi’s life as a great personality. This book presents a comprehensive picture of Narendra Damodardas Modi’s character and showcases his political foresight.” He further added that the book conveys a message about how inner energy can align one’s life with ideals such as ‘Sarvamangala Maangalye’, ‘Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah’, and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

In a heartfelt section, Dr. Tomar describes the emotional bond between Prime Minister Modi and his mother Heeraben, emphasizing how a person, while always feeling the nurturing presence of his mother’s love, can still wholly dedicate himself to the service of the nation.

Portraying Modi as an experienced and strong leader, the book offers detailed insights into several of his key initiatives – including the construction of the Ram Temple, the abrogation of Article 370, national security measures, strong responses to enemies of the country, enhancing India’s reputation on the global stage, and his commitment to building a developed India.

The event was attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Sunil Kumar Sharma, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Backward Class Welfare and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Narendra Kashyap, MPs from various districts, and other distinguished guests.

