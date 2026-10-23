York and Bengaluru to tackle challenges of turning waste into clean energy

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 23: Chancellor of Garden City University, Dr Joseph V.G., and Chief Reputation and Stakeholder Relations Officer, Joan Concannon at the University of York, present the Memorandum of Understanding between the two institutions. Demonstrating their shared commitment to environmental sustainability, GCU and the University of York exchanged an MoU at a special Networking Dinner in Bengaluru held in the presence of Mayor David Skaith, Shri Sharath Bache Gowda, MLA, Hoskote and GCU Chancellor Dr. Joseph V.G, to establish the proposed Bio-Resource Centre of Excellence at GCU’s Hoskote campus. The MoU, sets out the ambition to accelerate research into green technology and sustainable agriculture. The new MoU sets out the intent to begin a pilot study focused on anaerobic digestion and waste recovery systems, led by Professor James Chong, Director of the Centre of Excellence for Anaerobic Digestion (CEAD) - a research centre established between the University of York and Yorkshire Water.

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Renewable energy

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Anaerobic digestion turns waste materials into renewable energy and nutrient-rich fertiliser and is seen as a crucial technology to increase the sustainability of industry and reduce carbon emissions. The new project will create technologies that are optimised for their location, making them suitable for both British and Indian environments, and test them to recover more energy from waste, such as food waste, wastewaters, and animal slurries.

York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority (YNYCA) aims to use research from the trial to support its broader strategy to become a carbon-negative region.

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Shared challenge

Professor James Chong, Director of CEAD and Head of the University of York’s Department of Biology, said: "Turning waste into energy is a shared challenge for Yorkshire and for fast-growing regions like Karnataka.

“Our BioYorkshire initiative in the UK, alongside partners in Bengaluru, can work together to set up a real-world testing facility, providing us with a comparison of these challenges across two countries.

“This should then give us evidence on how well anaerobic digestion technologies perform and what they cost, giving businesses, governments, and investors in both countries the confidence to scale-up clean energy solutions."

Civic engagement

Partners will work to expand high-growth sectors, including agri-tech and clean energy, whilst establishing more regular engagement between civic leaders, industry and academics in both regions.

GCU in Bengaluru has recently opened a new campus at Hoskote to the east of the city, where the pilot study will be hosted, and the University will support York experts in exploring the wider applications of anaerobic digestion research in Karnataka.

The engagement was anchored by a high-level meeting with Shri Priyank Kharge, Minister of Home Affairs, IT and BT, Government of Karnataka, attended by the visiting Mayoral delegation led by Mr. David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, alongside senior leadership from both universities. The meeting advanced a Letter of Intent (LoI) with the Government of Karnataka, positioning the University of York and its strategic local partner GCU at the center of bilateral research, tech translation, and regional cooperation.

Unveiling a World-Class Sporting Facility: The GCU Oval

As part of the official delegation visit, Mayor David Skaith joined the grand inauguration of the GCU Oval, Garden City University’s state-of-the-art cricket facility situated at its Student Knowledge Park in Hoskote. Designed to international standards, the world class ground will serve as a premier platform for cultivating athletic excellence, hosting fixtures, and bridging classroom learning with professional sports development.

Under the three-year Statement of Intent signed by Ms. Joan Concannon (University of York) and Dr. Christo Joseph (GCU):

- University, college, and grassroots cricket teams from Bengaluru and Yorkshire will participate in reciprocal training tours, competitive exposure, and friendly fixtures.

- Both institutions will develop joint programmes and short courses in sports science, sports analytics, sports management, and event operations.

Grassroots player and coaching development pathways will be established in collaboration with regional cricket foundations and sporting bodies across Karnataka and Yorkshire.

Leadership Perspectives

Mr. David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire:

“Our meetings in Bengaluru from fruitful discussions with Minister Shri Priyank Kharge to visiting Garden City University demonstrate the tremendous potential of regional collaboration. Whether through shared sporting passions on the cricket pitch or pioneering clean-energy solutions, connecting Yorkshire and Karnataka creates lasting value for our communities, students, and economies.”

Mr. Sharath Bache Gowda, Member of Legislative Assembly, Government of Karnataka

“I really didn’t think that when we met less than a year ago, we’d be standing here formalising an agreement between Garden City University and the University of York. It’s a true testament to the dedication of Joseph Sir, who has spent the past two decades building a vision for a university. Today, on about 100 acres, he has created a university that I’m sure will become a landmark not just in Karnataka or India, but across the world. Through free scholarships and affordable programmes, Garden City University is working to make education accessible to everyone, especially those at the bottom of the pyramid. While we must work at the bottom of the pyramid, we must also work at the top—and that is what we are doing with Garden City University.”

Dr. Joseph V.G., Chancellor, Garden City University:

“Inaugurating the world-class GCU Oval and establishing our strategic partnership with the University of York, supported by our engagements with the Government of Karnataka and Mayor David Skaith, is a landmark moment. From converting waste to clean energy at our proposed Bio-Resource Centre to offering global pathways in sports science and cricket, this partnership connects higher education directly to societal and economic impact.”

Ms. Joan Concannon, Member of the University Executive Board, University of York:

“The University of York is proud to collaborate with Garden City University and engage closely with the Government of Karnataka. Sport, research translation, and sustainability provide exceptional avenues for international cooperation, creating tangible opportunities for student mobility, joint research, and deep UK–India institutional ties.”

Dr. Christo Joseph, FRSA, Director – Strategy and Planning, Garden City University:

"International partnerships must produce tangible outcomes that touch lives. Through our engagement with Minister Shri Priyank Kharge, the inauguration of our world-class GCU Oval, and our collaborative work on bio-resources with the University of York, we are actively turning academic vision into practical impact for Karnataka and beyond."

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