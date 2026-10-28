You look at Kolkata every day. But when was the last time you truly saw it?

It happens to the best of us. The route to work, the yellow taxi idling at the corner, the familiar tangle of tramlines, the crumbling majesty of North Calcutta. They become wallpaper. We look, but because we are busy, or tired, or simply used to it, we no longer truly see.

Familiarity doesn’t breed contempt; it breeds invisibility.

Advertisement

Antiquity Discoveries, in a rather thoughtful collaboration with The Plated Project, decided it was time to change that. They call the initiative ‘Artchala’.

Advertisement

Rather than erecting another billboard shouting for your attention this festive season, they decided to offer the city a gift. A reason to stop. A reason to look closer. They gathered artists from five of India’s most ancient and revered folk-art traditions and asked them a rather simple question: “How do you see our city?”

The result is not advertising as usual. It is a living, breathing, open-air gallery gracefully quietly taking over five of Kolkata’s most iconic corners. By viewing our familiar streets through the deeply unfamiliar lenses of traditional tribal and folk art, the invisible suddenly becomes magnificent again.

Advertisement

If you care to take a walk, here is what you will find:

At Dum Dum Park Tarun Sangha: The Gond artists of Central India have traded their forest canvases for the city streets. Through their hypnotic, rhythmic dots and fine lines, the chaos and charm of Kolkata are mapped out in a way you have never witnessed.

At Hatibagan Sarbojanin: Madhubani art, born in the villages of Bihar and Nepal, usually tells ancient, mythical tales through bright, complex geometry. Here, it tells a modern story—capturing the rush of a yellow taxi and the pulse of our streets.

At 66 Pally: The Warli art of the Sahyadri mountains is famous for its simple, earthy, white geometric figures. It turns out, this ancient technique is the perfect medium to capture the joyous, shoulder-to-shoulder humanity of Kolkata’s daily hustle.

At Hindustan Park Sarbojanin: The classical, disciplined brushstrokes of Odisha Pattachitra have stepped out of the temple and into the metropolis. It is a stunning collision of centuries-old technique and modern-day spirit.

At Behala Nutan Dal: The Patua artists of Pingla, Bengal’s own master storytellers, use their vivid colours and imaginative flair to remind us of the magic hiding in plain sight in our own backyard.

In a business currently obsessed with screen time, ‘Artchala’ asks for something infinitely rarer: a moment of your actual time. It is a quiet, elegant rebellion against the loud clutter of festive marketing. Antiquity Discoveries and The Plated Project haven’t just bought media space; they have enriched the public square. They have remembered that the best way for a brand to connect with a community is to respectfully contribute to its culture.

The installations are up. The streets are waiting. The next time you are walking past, do yourself a favour. Put the phone in your pocket.

Stop. Look closer.

You might just fall in love with your city all over again.

About ArtChala

Kolkata transforms during autumn, revealing a side of the city that often goes beyond what meets the eye. This festive season, Antiquity Discoveries brings a fresh perspective to the familiar, helping people discover Kolkata through a different lens, through 5 different art forms. Something new is taking shape across the city — popping up at five different places and inviting people to pause, look closer and discover what lies beyond the obvious.

Concept and Execution: ABP Digital

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)