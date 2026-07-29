Young Musician, Youngest Violinist: Victoria Isaac Named Outstanding Artist at the South India Women Achievers Awards 2026

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 29: Victoria Isaac, nine, was named Outstanding Artist at SIWAA 2026 in Bengaluru. The hall was on its feet for her violin well before the trophy reached her hands.

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The screen behind her read Happy World Music Day! Music is real healing. Victoria Isaac walked out in front of it in a pink blazer and jeans, tucked a violin under her chin, and began to play.

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She had not finished before the room started getting up.

A standing ovation at an awards ceremony is not unusual. One that arrives mid-performance, in a hall full of adults there to be honoured themselves, for a violinist who is nine years old, is a different thing. Later that evening, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre auditorium in Jakkur, the South India Women Achievers Awards named her Outstanding Artist for 2026, listing her as Victoria Isaac, Chennai, Tamil Nadu. She was, by a wide margin, the youngest violinist in the building.

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About the awards

SIWAA is run by Twell Media and honours women across the southern states, with categories covering social service, entrepreneurship, changemaking and the arts. Its stated purpose is to put women's achievements in front of a wider audience and to give the next set of them something to aim at. This year's winners included an IT project manager and Urdu poet from Hyderabad and a wellness coach from Bengaluru, recognised alongside doctors, founders and social workers.

Which is the context worth holding on to. Victoria was not honoured in a children's category. She was assessed against women two, three and four decades into their working lives, and the citation she took home was for artistry rather than for being young.

The instrument came first

She performs as Victoriastic, and although she plays a long list of instruments, the violin is the one that has carried her furthest.

It is the instrument behind her most physically demanding record: she is recognised as the youngest violinist to perform Vivaldi's The Four Seasons while skate dancing, roughly seven minutes of baroque repertoire played on roller skates, first attempted at around eight years old. It is also the instrument that put her name in the India Book of Records in January 2026, when she appeared as solo violinist alongside the professional band Saadhaga Paravaigal in Chennai and was entered as the youngest soloist on record to have shared a stage with a professional band.

Her violin training runs on two tracks at once. Suporno Chakraborty teaches her classical technique. Bhaskar Bharadwaj coaches the performance side, the part the SIWAA audience saw. "She is extremely talented and very much gifted," Bharadwaj says. Caroline Simon handles her sound engineering. She studies at the KM Music Conservatory in Chennai, the school A.R. Rahman founded, and is home-schooled so the timetable can hold both music and academics.

What else she has collected

The Bengaluru award joins a list that has grown quickly for someone who has not yet turned ten.

Guinness World Records certified her in Chennai on 6 October 2025 as the world's Youngest Music Producer (Female), for Musically Fantastic, a twelve-track album she produced herself at eight years and 160 days old. Guinness rejected her earlier submissions more than once before that certificate was issued.

The India Book of Records holds four of her titles: playing different instruments while skate dancing (August 2024), performing Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai on nineteen instruments in under seventeen minutes (December 2024), the Saadhaga Paravaigal appearance (January 2026), and 62 solo performances across district, state and national platforms over three years (June 2026). Separately, she is recognised as the youngest music entrepreneur to launch an independent music label under a registered company, Victoriastic Limited.

On the competition circuit she has taken first prize for violin at Classical Music Stars, an international contest judged from video entries, and was named an Outstanding Laureate at the eleventh World's Best Musicians Competition. Femina put her on its cover in February 2026 in a feature on Indian achievers under ten. In June, the Hindustan Group of Institutions named her Child Prodigy of the Year at the Dr. K.C.G. Verghese Excellence Awards in Chennai. The Rotary Club of Chennai Spotlight, the Indian Icon Awards and the Heroes of Tomorrow campaign run with the United Nations have all recognised her within the last year. She has also won gold in skate dancing with musical instruments at district, state and national level in both 2024 and 2025.

The line on the screen

The words on the screen behind her in Bengaluru were not incidental. Music is real healing is close to a statement of intent for her.

Under a banner she calls Melodies of Memories, Victoria plays live violin at senior care homes, palliative care centres and community halls around Chennai, and wants to build the work into a foundation. In March 2026 she recorded the Chengalpattu district anthem for a voter-awareness campaign run with the District Collectorate and Collector Malathi Helen ahead of the state elections. The Changemaker Impact Award she received under the Heroes of Tomorrow campaign was for that side of things rather than for anything on a stage.

Her family's account of how it started is unglamorous. At three she was reproducing nursery rhymes by ear on a phone app. Instruments were bought as toys. Nobody drew up a plan.

What she wants next, she says, is bigger stages, more of her own music, and a Grammy eventually. In Bengaluru, in front of a hall of women who had spent decades earning their own citations, she gave a reasonable demonstration of why that is worth listening to.

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