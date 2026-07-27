Young Spiritual Leader Swami Shreeyoga Launches Shree Padma Mangal Foundation to Promote Ancient Indian Wisdom and Conscious Living

PNN

Advertisement

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 27: Since increasing awareness of mental well-being, conscious living and holistic personal development is leading more people to look into traditional knowledge systems, the young spiritual figure Swami Shreeyoga has established the Shree Padma Mangal Foundation, a non-profit organisation aimed at promoting spirituality, youth empowerment, education and humanitarian service by putting ancient Indian wisdom into practice.

Advertisement

The Foundation was set up in 2025 with the aim of connecting India's enduring spiritual tradition with modern-day life through a series of programmes that focus on meditation, self-awareness, leadership development and value-based education.

Advertisement

Swami Shreeyoga was born in 1996 in Patan, Gujarat, and started his spiritual journey when he was young. He came across his Spiritual Master in 2007 and was then given Spiritual Diksha (Initiation) in 2008, after which he committed himself to meditation, self-realisation and the study of the Indian philosophical traditions.

He has for many years carried out a thorough investigation into Jain Philosophy, Nyaya, Vaisheshika, Buddhist Philosophy, Yoga, meditation and studies of consciousness. In 2017 his research was extended to include Vedic Astrology, Numerology, Vastu Shastra, Mantra, Yantra and Tantra in order to examine their relevance and application in modern-day life.

Advertisement

In 2020, during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic, Swami Shreeyoga gave a series of continuous discourses entitled The Science of the Soul (Jeeva Tattva) which lasted for nearly three and a half months and in which he examined the ideas of consciousness, the soul and Indian philosophical thought.

Since 2022 he has been giving meditation retreats, public talks, workshops and transformation programmes which are designed to encourage conscious living, mental well-being, leadership development and personal growth among various sections of society.

The Shree Padma Mangal Foundation was set up with the aim of promoting all-round development by combining spirituality, education and service.

The Foundation offers meditation programmes, seminars, workshops on personality development, training in leadership, sessions on life management, advice regarding careers and relationship counselling. Its activities also include work in the field of education, environmental conservation, community development, animal welfare and humanitarian initiatives.

On the subject of the aim of the initiative, Swami Shreeyoga stated, "When a person undergoes inner transformation, families become stronger, society becomes more compassionate and the country moves towards real progress. Our aim is to make eternal spiritual knowledge practical, scientific and available to every individual."

The Foundation aims to create a conscious and compassionate society by combining spirituality, education, service and traditional Indian knowledge with modern life, and it is based on the following core values: Seva (Service), Sadhana (Spiritual Practice), Samruddhi (Prosperity), Compassion, Wisdom, Integrity, Humanity and Transformation.

The Foundation intends to carry out its educational, spiritual and community development programmes all over India, on the basis of the principle 'Serving Humanity • Awakening Consciousness • Transforming Lives', and at the same time promote conscious leadership, ethical values and social responsibility.

About Shree Padma Mangal Foundation

The Shree Padma Mangal Foundation was set up in 2025 and is a non-profit organisation which is dedicated to promoting spirituality, education, youth empowerment and humanitarian service. By means of meditation programmes, educational initiatives and community outreach the Foundation aims at combining ancient Indian wisdom with modern-day life in order to promote holistic personal development and positive social change.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)