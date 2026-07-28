Youngest Musician: Victoria Isaac Honoured as Child Prodigy of the Year at the Dr. K.C.G. Verghese Excellence Awards 2026

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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 28: Victoria Isaac, nine, holder of a Guinness World Record, four India Book of Records titles and her own label, was named Child Prodigy of the Year at the Hindustan Group awards.

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Most of the people who walked up to collect a Dr. K.C.G. Verghese Excellence Award at the Hilton in Chennai had a career behind them. Company builders. Academics. People with thirty years in a field and something to show for it.

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Then they called Victoria Isaac, who is nine.

She performs under the name Victoriastic, and she was named Child Prodigy of the Year at the 2026 edition of the awards, an evening that also opened the Hindustan Group of Institutions' sixtieth-anniversary year. Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira of the Madras High Court was chief guest. Hugues Boiteau, Scientific and Academic Attache at Institut Francais India in Chennai, was distinguished guest. She did not only collect an award that evening. She played, alone on the stage with a violin, in a white jacket, in front of a hall of people mostly four and five times her age.

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The awards are named for the late Dr. K.C.G. Verghese, who set up a small technical training centre in 1968 that grew into one of the larger private education groups in the country. HGI gives them out in categories running from leadership and research to enterprise, sport and community work, and past recipients have included judges, diplomats and industrialists.

Victoria's citation was unusual for one reason. Nearly all of it has been earned in the last three years, and all of it before her tenth birthday.

The record that took several attempts

The Guinness title is what most people know her for. Guinness World Records certified her in Chennai on 6 October 2025 as the Youngest Music Producer (Female). She was eight years and 160 days old. The qualifying work was Musically Fantastic, a twelve-track debut album she produced herself, start to finish.

Her parents will tell you the certificate leaves out the part worth hearing. Guinness turned her down more than once. The submissions came back, the family fixed what needed fixing and sent them in again, and the record cleared only on a later attempt. They tend to mention the rejections before they mention the title, which is probably the right order.

Four national titles, and a violin on wheels

The India Book of Records has her name four times over.

The first came in August 2024, for playing different instruments while skate dancing. The act now has a name, Skate-Dance Music: live violin, performed on roller skates. In December 2024 she took a second title, playing Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai on nineteen instruments in a little under seventeen minutes. In January 2026 she appeared as solo violinist with the professional band Saadhaga Paravaigal in Chennai, entered as the youngest soloist on record to have shared a stage with a professional band. The fourth, confirmed in June 2026, is the one that takes the longest to earn: 62 solo performances across district, state and national platforms over three years.

Two further records sit outside that set. She is recognised as the youngest violinist to perform Vivaldi's The Four Seasons while skate dancing, roughly seven minutes of it, first attempted when she was around eight. The other has nothing to do with playing at all. She holds a record as the youngest music entrepreneur to launch an independent music label under a registered company, Victoriastic Limited.

Underneath the record books sits a plainer sporting record: gold in skate dancing with musical instruments at district, state and national level in 2024, and gold at all three levels again in 2025.

"She is extremely talented and very much gifted," says Bhaskar Bharadwaj, who coaches her performance work. Her classical violin teacher, Suporno Chakraborty, and her sound engineering coach, Caroline Simon, say much the same.

A busy eighteen months

Femina put her on its cover in February 2026, in a feature on Indian achievers under the age of ten. She told the magazine the confirmation of her Guinness title had felt like a miracle, and traced the skate-dancing act back to a competition in 2024 and an idea her parents let her test under her skating coach's supervision. The same month, the World's Best Musicians Competition, an international classical contest, named her an Outstanding Laureate in its eleventh edition. She has taken first prize for violin at Classical Music Stars as well, an international competition that judges entrants from video submissions and divides its field by age group.

In April, the Rotary Club of Chennai Spotlight gave her its Young Achiever Award for 2025-26 at the Madras Cricket Club. Since then she has collected the Indian Icon Award for Young Prodigy of the Year, presented in Hyderabad alongside the Telangana Awards, and Outstanding Artist at the South India Women Achievers Award in Bangalore. She has also received a Changemaker Impact Award under the Heroes of Tomorrow Action Campaign, run nationally with the United Nations.

Where the music goes

That last one points at work that does not produce certificates. She calls it Melodies of Memories: live violin at senior care homes, palliative care centres and community halls around Chennai. She wants to turn it into a foundation. In March 2026 she recorded the Chengalpattu district anthem for a voter-awareness campaign run with the District Collectorate and Collector Malathi Helen, ahead of the state elections.

None of this was planned, according to her family. She was three when she began picking out nursery rhymes by ear on a phone app. Her parents bought her instruments, more as toys than as a course of study, and the playing turned into work on its own. She is home-schooled now, which leaves room for music and academics both, and trains at the KM Music Conservatory in Chennai, the school A.R. Rahman founded, with separate coaching in violin, sound engineering, guitar and percussion.

On stage she moves while she plays, and that is the part audiences remember. She names Lindsey Stirling as her model. She does not offer much explanation beyond liking the sight of people enjoying themselves while she is up there. "The stage is like my home," she says.

Ask her what comes next and the answer is the one most nine-year-olds with a violin would give: bigger stages, more of her own music, a Grammy at some point. On the evidence of the past three years, it does not sound like an idle answer.

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