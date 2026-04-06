Your favourite Dunkin’ Donuts will shut soon in India, here’s why

In a significant shift, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd has decided not to renew its franchise agreement with Dunkin’, which ends on December 31, 2026.

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The company said it will take a phased approach to its Dunkin’ business, including possible store closures, operational rationalisation, and sale or transfer of assets or franchise rights in consultation with the brand owners.

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JFL added that all actions will follow contractual terms and regulatory requirements.

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The move signals a likely gradual exit of Dunkin’ from India after over a decade of operations.