Your favourite Dunkin’ Donuts will shut soon in India, here’s why
Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd opts against renewing pact with Dunkin’, plans phased closure and restructuring
Advertisement
In a significant shift, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd has decided not to renew its franchise agreement with Dunkin’, which ends on December 31, 2026.
Advertisement
The company said it will take a phased approach to its Dunkin’ business, including possible store closures, operational rationalisation, and sale or transfer of assets or franchise rights in consultation with the brand owners.
Advertisement
JFL added that all actions will follow contractual terms and regulatory requirements.
Advertisement
The move signals a likely gradual exit of Dunkin’ from India after over a decade of operations.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement