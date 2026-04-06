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Home / Business / Your favourite Dunkin’ Donuts will shut soon in India, here’s why

Your favourite Dunkin’ Donuts will shut soon in India, here’s why

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd opts against renewing pact with Dunkin’, plans phased closure and restructuring

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:58 AM Apr 06, 2026 IST
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Dunkin' Donuts may shut soon in India. Image credits/iStock
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In a significant shift, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd has decided not to renew its franchise agreement with Dunkin’, which ends on December 31, 2026.

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The company said it will take a phased approach to its Dunkin’ business, including possible store closures, operational rationalisation, and sale or transfer of assets or franchise rights in consultation with the brand owners.

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JFL added that all actions will follow contractual terms and regulatory requirements.

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The move signals a likely gradual exit of Dunkin’ from India after over a decade of operations.

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