Your Favourite Ice Cream Just Got a Stick Makeover—Meet Ferro &; Crunchy Munchy by Cream Stone Ice Cream This Friendship Day

Hyderabad, India – 02 August , 2025 – Cream Stone Ice Cream, India’s leading experiential dessert brand, is proud to announce the national launch of its first-ever premium ice cream stick collection. Introducing two indulgent new variants—Ferro and Crunchy Munchy—this latest innovation will be available across all Cream Stone Ice Cream outlets in India starting Friendship Day, August 3, 2025.

With this launch, Cream Stone Ice Cream marks a major expansion into the growing frozen novelties market in India, bringing its signature handcrafted indulgence into a more convenient, on-the-go format. Known for its artistic and customizable desserts, the brand now reimagines the classic ice cream stick with premium ingredients, texture-rich formulations, and elegantly designed packaging.

Crunchy Munchy and Ferro Ice Cream Sticks — where every bite promises a luxurious blend of textures and flavours. The Crunchy Munchy Ice Cream Stick delivers a delightful contrast of smooth and crisp with its creamy butterscotch core, enrobed in rich dark chocolate and generously sprinkled with crunchy praline. Following this irresistible treat is the Ferro Ice Cream Stick, a truly decadent experience featuring a luscious fusion of chocolate and hazelnut ice creams swirled with Nutella paste, all wrapped in silky milk chocolate and studded with roasted hazelnuts. Together, they redefine indulgence, offering a premium ice cream experience like no other.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Sheetal Patil, CEO of Cream Stone, said, “Innovation has always been at the heart of our brand. With Ferro and Crunchy Munchy, we’re transforming the premium ice cream experience into a format that’s both accessible and indulgent. These sticks are designed for the modern consumer—quick, clean, and crafted without compromising quality.”

The decision to launch these premium ice cream sticks on Friendship Day 2025 aligns with the brand’s belief that desserts are meant to celebrate connection, togetherness, and shared joy. The collection is positioned as the ideal treat to commemorate meaningful moments between friends and loved ones.

As consumers increasingly seek hygienic, grab-and-go frozen treats, Cream Stone Ice Cream aims to lead this emerging demand. Each ice cream stick is crafted to reflect the brand’s emphasis on indulgent Flavours and quality dessert experiences, using rich ice cream bases and signature mix-ins. The packaging showcases the brand’s visual creativity and premium positioning, aligned with its focus on innovation in frozen treats.

Established in 2009 in Hyderabad, Cream Stone Ice Cream has grown into one of the most trusted names in the premium ice cream segment, known for introducing unique dessert concepts like American Mojo and its newly launched TUBZ take-home range. With over 117 outlets across 35 cities and 7 states in India, the brand continues to redefine what indulgent desserts mean to Indian consumers.

The nationwide launch of the Ferro and Crunchy Munchy ice cream sticks positions Cream Stone Ice Cream at the forefront of India’s premium on-the-go ice cream category, catering to a new generation that values taste, quality, and convenience. With this launch, the brand strengthens its foothold in the ice cream space while opening doors to newer audiences and markets.

About Cream Stone Ice Cream

Cream Stone Ice Cream is a leading Indian dessert brand known for its premium ice cream offerings, customizable sundaes, and innovative mix-ins. With a legacy of Flavours innovation and a presence in over 117 locations nationwide, the brand blends taste with creativity to deliver exceptional frozen dessert experiences. From artisanal scoops to gourmet take-home tubs and now premium ice cream sticks, Cream Stone Ice Cream continues to shape the future of indulgence in India.

