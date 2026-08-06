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Home / Business / Your Favourite NIVEA Soft, Now in a Gel Format - Introducing NIVEA Soft Gel, a Serum-Infused Gel

Your Favourite NIVEA Soft, Now in a Gel Format - Introducing NIVEA Soft Gel, a Serum-Infused Gel

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ANI
Updated At : 12:43 PM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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BusinessWire India

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6: NIVEA, India's most trusted skincare brand*, expands its skincare innovation portfolio with the launch of the all-new NIVEA Soft Gel, a next-generation hybrid moisturiser designed to deliver intense hydration with a lightweight sensorial experience. Bridging the gap between skincare efficacy and everyday comfort, this breakthrough formula combines the freshness of a gel with the potency of a serum offering a new standard in hydration-led skincare.

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This product features an advanced serum-infused gel technology, a key differentiator that elevates it beyond conventional moisturisers. The ultra-light, fast-absorbing formula penetrates up to 10 layers deep into the skin*, delivering up to 100 hours of hydration while maintaining a non-sticky, breathable finish. Designed for modern skincare users seeking high performance without heaviness, the formula leaves skin feeling instantly refreshed and visibly healthier.

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Infused with Hyaluronic Acid and Niacinamide, the formulation works synergistically to boost hydration and improve overall skin quality. Hyaluronic Acid helps replenish and lock in moisture, enhancing skin's hydration levels and leaving it feeling soft, supple and revitalised. Niacinamide strengthens the skin barrier, helping improve texture and resilience for healthier-looking skin over time.

Together, these powerful actives deliver visibly plump and bouncy-looking skin, making the NIVEA Soft Serum Infused Gel an ideal choice for consumers looking for lightweight yet effective hydration solutions. Its airy texture glides effortlessly onto the skin, absorbing quickly to provide long-lasting hydration making it perfect for everyday use across seasons.

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Commenting on the launch, Geetika Mehta, Managing Director, NIVEA India, said: "At NIVEA, innovation is driven by reimagining our most iconic products to meet evolving skincare needs. The NIVEA Soft journey - from the OG moisturiser known for hydration, to NIVEA Soft UV offering the dual benefit of hydration and sun protection, and now to NIVEA Soft Gel reflects this commitment. With this launch, we introduce a next-generation, serum-infused gel format that brings together advanced skincare science and a sensorially elevated experience, setting a new benchmark for lightweight hydration."

With this launch, NIVEA continues to strengthen its position in the hydration skincare segment by offering innovative formats that cater to evolving consumer preferences. The NIVEA Soft Gel is designed to simplify skincare routines while delivering powerful hydration and skin-enhancing benefits in one effortless step.

The product is now available across leading retail outlets and e-commerce platforms across India.

*Accredited by TRA Brand Trust Report 2025

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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