Your Rights as a Policyholder in 2026: Claim Settlement Ratio, IRDAI Updates and What to Check Before Buying Life Insurance

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 28: Buying life insurance is an important financial decision because the policy is intended to provide financial protection when your family may need it most. But what happens if a claim is delayed or rejected?

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As a policyholder, you have rights relating to policy information, servicing, claims and grievance redressal. Understanding these rights, along with metrics such as the claim settlement ratio and recent IRDAI developments, can help you make a more informed decision when evaluating life insurance in 2026.

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What Is Claim Settlement Ratio and Why Does It Matter?

A claim settlement ratio (CSR) indicates the proportion of claims settled by an insurer during a specified reporting period. It can provide one view of an insurer's historical claim-settlement record.

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However, a high claim settlement ratio does not guarantee that every future claim will be accepted. Claims are assessed based on the policy terms and conditions, applicable exclusions, disclosures and the circumstances of the individual claim.

Another useful metric is the claim settlement ratio by amount, which looks at the value of claims settled rather than only the number of claims. Looking at both metrics can provide additional perspective when evaluating an insurer.

To better understand what claim settlement ratio really measures, check how the metric is calculated, the reporting period it covers and whether you are comparing like-for-like figures.

What Are the Important IRDAI Developments to Know in 2026?

Policyholders should distinguish between rules that are already in force and regulatory changes that are still being proposed.

In September 2026, IRDAI issued a consultation paper proposing significant changes to insurance distribution in India. The proposals cover areas including distribution structures, commissions, transparency, suitability and measures intended to strengthen accountability and address mis-selling. Because these measures are proposals, consumers should check whether a particular provision has been formally notified and its effective date before treating it as an applicable rule.

Separately, important policyholder protections already exist under the IRDAI (Protection of Policyholders' Interests, Operations and Allied Matters of Insurers) Regulations, 2024 and related Master Circular. These cover areas including policy information, servicing and grievance-redressal requirements.

What Rights Should a Life Insurance Policyholder Know?

Policyholders should receive clear information about the policy they purchase, including applicable benefits, conditions and exclusions. They also have access to grievance-redressal mechanisms when they are dissatisfied with an insurer's service or decision.

Under the policyholder-protection framework, insurers are required to maintain grievance-redressal mechanisms and processes for escalating complaints. Policy documents are also expected to clearly include applicable exclusions rather than leaving customers to discover them only at the claim stage.

Before purchasing life insurance, read the policy documentation carefully and understand the free-look provisions, claims process, exclusions and grievance-redressal channels applicable to the policy.

What Can You Do if a Life Insurance Claim Is Rejected?

A rejected claim does not necessarily mean that you have no further options. If an insurer rejects or partially rejects a claim, understand the stated reason and compare it with the applicable policy terms and documents.

1) Request the reason in writing: Review the insurer's explanation against the policy terms and conditions.

2) Review the documentation: Check the proposal form, policy document, disclosures and documents submitted during the claim process.

3) Raise a grievance with the insurer: Use the insurer's formal grievance-redressal mechanism and retain copies of your communications.

4) Escalate through the applicable grievance mechanism: If the issue remains unresolved, eligible complainants may approach the Insurance Ombudsman in accordance with the applicable rules and process.

The 2024 policyholder-protection framework requires insurers to maintain effective grievance-redressal processes.

What Should You Check Before Buying a Term Insurance Plan?

Claim settlement ratio can be useful when assessing an insurer, but it should not be the only factor in choosing a term insurance plan. A good comparison should also consider adequate life cover, policy duration, premium affordability, exclusions, claim requirements and payout options.

Before buying a plan, consider:

* Life cover: Is the sum assured adequate for your family's financial requirements?

* Policy term: Does the coverage period align with your financial responsibilities?

* Premium: Can you reasonably maintain the premium throughout the required payment period?

* Benefits: Understand exactly what the policy covers.

* Exclusions: Read circumstances under which a claim may not be payable.

* Claim process: Understand the documents and process required for making a claim.

* Claim-settlement record: Review CSR and other available claim information using comparable reporting periods.

* Payout options: Understand whether benefits are payable as a lump sum, income or other available options.

The objective is not simply to find the lowest premium or highest reported CSR, but to choose life cover appropriate for your family's financial requirements.

What Features Should You Compare in a Term Insurance Plan?

Term insurance plans can differ in payout structure, premium flexibility, exit provisions and additional benefits. For example, PNB MetLife DigiProtect Term Plan includes features such as Express Claim Payout, Premium Break, Special Exit Value and different benefit payout options, subject to the applicable policy terms and conditions.

* Express Claim Payout: ₹3 lakh as an accelerated benefit within one working day from the claim registration date, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

* Premium Break: An option to defer payment of a due premium for 12 consecutive months while maintaining risk cover, subject to policy terms.

* Special Exit Value: An option, subject to eligibility and policy conditions, to exit and receive 100% of total premiums paid as the Special Exit Value.

* Choice of benefit payout: Available payout structures can help the nominee receive the benefit in an appropriate form, subject to the option selected and policy conditions.

* Terminal illness benefit: The plan provides life cover with an early payout on diagnosis of terminal illness, subject to applicable policy terms.

Conclusion

Choosing life insurance involves more than comparing premiums or looking at a single claim settlement ratio. Consider the adequacy of life cover, policy terms, exclusions, claims process, insurer disclosures and available grievance-redressal mechanisms.

It is equally important to distinguish between IRDAI requirements already in force and regulatory proposals that may change before implementation. The September 2026 distribution reforms remain proposals at this stage.

Understanding your rights and reading the policy documents carefully before buying can help you make a more informed life insurance decision and make the claims process clearer for your family.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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