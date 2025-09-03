Your shot at early wealth — LYNO presale tokens available at five cents.

The LYNO AI is still in its Early Bird stage, which has tokens at a highly competitive price of 0.050 per token. This is a strategic entry point where investors gain early access to an advanced AI-powered cross-chain arbitrage protocol that will transform the landscape of DeFi trading.

Advertisement

Why Now Is the Moment for LYNO

The fully autonomous engine of LYNO trades 15 times faster than current trading bots, providing early holders of the token directly with profit shares of the trade before large participants monopolize the market. Cyberscope has audited the security of the platform and provided a multi-layered protection of participants.

Advertisement

There are 403,418 tokens being sold so far, and more than 20170 has been raised against the last target price of 0.100 per token. The price will go up soon to $0.055 and it is urgent to get involved before the price goes up.

Opening the door to Arbitrage.

Advertisement

The arbitrage has always been the domain of the institution whose infrastructure is expensive. LYNO AI removes these obstacles through state-of-the-art AI code, actual cross-chain execution across the Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Optimism along with more than a dozen other chains.

It is a protocol that is governed by the community, where the holders of the tokens of the $LYNO token are considered as opinion leaders and can affect the decisions that are made on the platform and receive rewards in the form of stakes.

Moreover, customers who purchase more than 100 USD will take part in a giveaway, ten investors will share 100K tokens and make the first investment even more valuable.

Summary: Get Your Share of LYNO AI.

It is the ground floor moment lost with Ethereum. The price will explode and investors must rush to grab LYNO tokens at five cents during the Early Bird presale. Cyberscope is primed to become the future of decentralized, AI-based trading with the support of an audit system, a revolutionary AI arbitrage engine, and a 100K token giveaway (excluding Cyberscope) in its pocket. Get a seat and become a member of the new generation of crypto arbitrage investors.

For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website:https://lyno.ai/

Buy Presale- https://lyno.ai/#presale

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI

Telegram:https://t.me/lyno_ai

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway

Contact Details:

LYNO AI

contact@lyno.ai

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)