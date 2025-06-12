PNN

New Delhi [India], June 12: Imagine turning your everyday device into a gateway to an unforgettable experience. Whether you are streaming your favourite shows, gaming, or staying connected, your tablet might just open the door to meet one of cricket's biggest stars--KL Rahul. When you purchase one of the latest 5G tablets using the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card between 1st June and 30th June 2025, every rupee you spend can move you closer to sharing conversations with the cricketing icon, KL Rahul! One device, a few routine payments, and a handful of activities are all it takes to enter the #KLRahulSeMilo contest.

Know all about the KL Rahul Se Milo contest

We dream of meeting our heroes, and thanks to the 'KL Rahul Se Milo' challenge, you can turn that dream into a reality! The rules are simple: use the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card to purchase your favourite tablet, settle your utility bills using the Bajaj Finserv BBPS platform, and set up an auto-debit mandate to pay your existing EMIs and bills, among other activities. Each action adds points to your total! The eleven highest scores until 30th June earn an invitation to meet the star batsman and create memories that will last for a lifetime!

Buy now, pay later in Easy EMIs

Big-ticket items like 5G tablets can feel pricey, but the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card divides the hefty price tag into affordable monthly instalments. All you need to do is visit your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store, pick a tenure between one and sixty months, confirm with a quick OTP, and carry your new device home the same day! You can choose an Easy EMI plan that aligns with your monthly budget.

Why 5G tablets give you more

Speed matters. 5G tablets load web pages faster, play high-resolution videos without buffering, and download lecture notes while you tie your shoes. A bright display makes e-books and films look crisp even in sunlight. The multi-window mode lets you attend an online class on half the screen while jotting notes on the other. Long-lasting batteries run from breakfast to bedtime, and fast-charge support tops them up during a short break. Many models come with quad speakers, perfect for music or conference calls, and a secure face unlock feature gets you past the lock screen without a passcode.

How everyday actions can boost your score

To participate in the contest, you do not have to go out of your way and perform actions that are tedious and time-consuming. In fact, you can accumulate points by performing routine, everyday tasks:

* Pick your tablet

Visit a Bajaj Finserv partner store, choose from a wide line-up of 5G tablets or other tablets, and pay with the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card.

* Set up auto-debit

Schedule automatic payments of existing EMIs or recurring bills via the Bajaj Finserv App, relieving you of the payment hassles while providing extra points.

* Use Bajaj Finserv BBPS for utility bill payments

Pay your electricity, gas, water, or broadband bills by visiting the Bajaj Finserv BBPS platform. Each payment improves your score by adding additional points.

* Add Pocket Insurance

Protect yourself or your new purchase by opting for a Pocket Insurance plan, which is yet another important task in the contest.

* Shop for accessories

Need a Bluetooth keyboard or a sturdy cover for your 5G tablet? Browse whatever you need on Hamara Mall and use your preferred payment method to finalise the purchase.

* Check your Credit Pass Report

View your credit health with a tap to score more points.

* Post the hashtag

Comment #KLRahulSeMilo on Bajaj Finserv's Instagram or Facebook post, grab a screenshot, and attach it when you fill out the contest form.

Repeatable tasks, such as monthly bill payments, keep adding points, so a steady routine often beats a single big purchase.

Make your everyday payments count

Every month, we make several payments, such as clearing electricity and gas bills. You can now ensure those payments do more than just clear your dues. By paying your utility bills through the Bajaj Finserv BBPS facility and setting up automatic EMI or bill payments on the Bajaj Finserv App, you can score important points, which can ultimately help you meet KL Rahul!

Furthermore, buying a tablet using your Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card during the contest period significantly improves your chances of meeting the Indian cricketer. Make routine, everyday payments count and get ready to exchange pleasantries with the Indian batting maestro!

Date with destiny and assurance of a fair and transparent contest

Once you shop for a new tablet using the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card and perform all the other tasks on the checklist, you become eligible to participate in the contest. Simply fill out the contest form, attach screenshots of your comments with the hashtag on Bajaj Finserv's social media posts, and wait patiently to see where you stand.

The contest ends on June 30th 2025, and the internal review team verifies the authenticity and accuracy of each entry. On July 20th, Bajaj Finserv will announce the names of the eleven lucky participants who will shake hands with KL Rahul and share unforgettable moments with the ace batsman!

Handy tips to improve your chances

* Purchase accessories for your tablet using the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card to score additional points.

* Make several utility bill payments throughout the month via the Bajaj Finserv BBPS platform.

* Purchase Pocket Insurance to protect your gadget and add more points to your tally.

* Update the Bajaj Finserv App, enable notifications, and set up an auto-debit mandate.

How you can get a head start today

* Step 1: Search for the nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store on the Bajaj Finserv website.

* Step 2: Compare 5G tablets and match specs to your study, work, or entertainment needs.

* Step 3: Use the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card at checkout and choose the EMI tenure that fits your budget.

* Step 4: Pay utility bills using the Bajaj Finserv BBPS facility.

* Step 5: Set up auto-debit mandates for your existing EMIs and recurring bills.

* Step 6: Drop a quick #KLRahulSeMilo comment on Bajaj Finserv's social media posts and save the screenshot.

* Step 7: Upload your details on the contest page and wait patiently.

Final call to meet KL Rahul

A bright screen, blazing-fast 5G speeds, Easy EMIs, and the possibility of meeting KL Rahul all line up, but only until 30th June 2025. Grab the latest tablet (favour 5G tablets if speed is your game) on Easy EMIs using the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card. Perform as many tasks as possible before the contest period ends. Each task is small, yet together, they build a path to an unforgettable meet-up. Start now, keep the pace, and your new tablet could turn into the golden ticket you have been waiting for, with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of meeting KL Rahul now a distinct possibility!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)