Youth in Action: IILM Students Spark Change with ‘Joy of Giving’ Donation Drive

New Delhi [India], August 22: On the eve of India’s 79th Independence Day, IILM resonated not only with celebration but also compassion and collective purpose as they launched their ‘Joy of Giving’ initiative. The programme brought together faculty, students, and staff to showcase the transformative power of kindness, empathy, and youth-led action in building a more inclusive and equitable society. The initiative began with remarks from university leadership, setting a tone for both intention and action. Prof (Dr) Padmakali Banerjee, Vice Chancellor, IILM University Gurgaon, inspired attendees to view giving not as charity but as a shared responsibility to uplift communities. Highlighting the importance of Institutional Social Responsibility (ISR), the event emphasised how students can integrate civic consciousness into their academic pursuits as well as their future professional and personal endeavours. Dr Harivansh Chaturvedi, Pro-Chancellor, IILM University Greater Noida, and Director General IILM Lodhi Road, reinforced this vision by reminding students that true independence extends beyond personal freedom to the responsibility of contributing meaningfully to society. The event was also addressed by Dr Taruna Gautam, Vice Chancellor, IILM University Greater Noida, who remarked, “The spirit of giving is deeply tied to the values we uphold as an institution. By engaging in such initiatives, our students learn that education is incomplete without compassion, and that their growth is intrinsically linked to the well-being of those around them.” Designed to move beyond symbolic gestures, the initiative aims to generate tangible benefits for nearby communities. Student volunteers and faculty members inaugurated the donation drives by making their contributions at designated collection points. This was followed by a student-led pledge, where all attendees committed to embracing empathy, active community engagement, and responsible citizenship, setting the tone for sustained social impact.

Advertisement

The ‘Joy of Giving’ initiative will continue through the month of September with a series of activities. A campus-wide collection drive running from 14th August to 2nd October 2025 will gather clothes, toys, utensils, and winter wear at designated locations, while the adoption of local community clusters will ensure regular engagement with a focus on supporting children and women. Student volunteers will also conduct needs assessments to identify critical areas requiring attention, helping to direct resources more effectively. The initiative will culminate on 2nd October 2025 with a community programme featuring the distribution of donations, skills training, and awareness sessions aimed at empowering those who benefit the most from the project.

Aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs) 2030 Agenda of No Poverty, Zero Hunger, Good Health & Well-being, Quality Education, and Gender Equality, the initiative reflects IILM’s commitment to nurturing socially conscious leaders. With initiatives like ‘Joy of Giving’, IILM University is shaping a generation of young leaders who understand that freedom carries responsibility, and that meaningful change is created when citizens actively engage with their communities. Through these acts of compassion, students learn that true empowerment lies in uplifting others to build stronger, more resilient futures.

Advertisement

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)