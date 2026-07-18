Youthville Inaugurates Its 11th Property in Vile Parle, Mumbai; Strengthening its Vision for Premium Student Housing

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18: Youthville, one of India's fastest-growing premium student housing and coliving brands, today inaugurated its 11th property, Youthville Girls' Hostel Juhu 3, Vile Parle, Mumbai, marking another significant milestone in its mission to redefine student living through professionally managed, community-driven accommodations.

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The new property was inaugurated by Mrs. & Mr. Krishna Kumar Goyal, Chairman & Managing Director, Kohinoor Group, in the presence of the founders, Mr. Vineet Goyal and Mr. Rupesh Mittal.

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With the addition of the Juhu 3 property, Youthville further strengthens its growing presence across Pune and Mumbai while continuing its roadmap to scale to 15,000 operational beds over the next five years.

Every year, thousands of students and young professionals relocate to Mumbai and Pune to pursue higher education and career opportunities. Youthville addresses their needs through thoughtfully designed living spaces that combine safety, hospitality, convenience and community. Guided by its brand philosophy, 'Live Unforgettably', the company creates experiences that go beyond accommodation.

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The newly inaugurated Youthville Girls' Hostel Juhu 3 offers fully furnished AC rooms, daily, fresh, nutritious meals, high-speed Wi-Fi, housekeeping, laundry services, biometric access, 24x7 security, study zones, recreational spaces and resident engagement initiatives. Located near Mithibai College and NMIMS, the property provides students with a safe, convenient and community-driven living experience.

Unlike conventional hostels and rental accommodations, Youthville is building an organised, hospitality-led student housing platform focused on quality, safety and memorable resident experiences.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vineet Goyal, Founder of Youthville, said: "Our vision has always been to build more than accommodation. We are creating spaces where students feel safe, comfortable and truly at home while they pursue some of the most defining years of their lives. Every new property reflects our commitment to delivering a superior living experience."

Rupesh Mittal, Co-Founder of Youthville, added: "The demand for professionally managed student housing continues to grow. We remain committed to setting new benchmarks in quality, service and community living while building India's most trusted student housing brand."

Founded by Mr. Vineet Goyal and Mr. Rupesh Mittal and backed by the Kohinoor Group, Youthville continues to invest in technology, resident services, operational excellence and community engagement to shape the future of organized student housing in India.

About Youthville

Youthville is one of India's fastest-growing premium student housing and coliving brands, offering professionally managed serviced accommodations for students and young working professionals across Pune and Mumbai. Founded by Mr. Vineet Goyal and Mr. Rupesh Mittal, the company is redefining student living through thoughtfully designed communities that combine hospitality, technology, safety and convenience.

With 11 operational properties and a vision to expand to 15,000 operational beds over the next five years, Youthville offers fully furnished AC rooms, daily, fresh, nutritious meals, high-speed Wi-Fi, housekeeping, laundry, biometric access, 24x7 security and vibrant community experiences. Guided by its philosophy of 'Live Unforgettably,' Youthville is committed to creating spaces where students don't just stay, they belong, grow and thrive.

Contact Information

Youthville

Website: youthvillehostel.com

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