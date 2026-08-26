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Home / Business / You've Heard Her on "Mashooqa" and "Laiyaan"--Now Ruaa Kayy Tells Her Own Story With "Hush Hush"

You've Heard Her on "Mashooqa" and "Laiyaan"--Now Ruaa Kayy Tells Her Own Story With "Hush Hush"

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ANI
Updated At : 02:58 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26: Before the introductions, there were the songs. There was "Mashooqa," from the upcoming Cocktail 2 soundtrack, where Ruaa Kayy appears alongside Mahmood and Raghav Chaitanya under the musical direction of Pritam. There was "Laiyaan," her collaboration with Arijit Singh and RUTVXK. There was "Jee Lenge," from Prime Video's Lukkhe, a song that gave voice to one of the series' most tender emotional arcs.

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Now, with "Hush Hush," Ruaa Kayy, born Harjot Kaur is stepping forward with a song that sounds like a conversation she has been waiting to have.

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"Hush Hush" is about falling for someone so completely that your face says what your words cannot. It is about holding a feeling close, not because it is small, but because it feels too honest to say out loud.

Written, composed and performed by Harjot Kaur, the song brings together smooth R&B textures and the melodic warmth of Punjabi-Hindi pop. It has the pull of a late-night conversation: understated at first, then increasingly difficult to leave.

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"Hush Hush is that song for me when your heart has already said everything," says Ruaa Kayy. "That love for someone is all over your face, but it feels difficult to put that into words."

The song reveals a more personal side of Ruaa Kayy, soft, assured and emotionally open. It does not treat vulnerability as weakness. Instead, it lets tenderness coexist with confidence, creating a sound that feels both intimate and quietly magnetic.

"This song feels like the softest side of me, wrapped in confidence," she says. "It's vulnerable without being helpless, playful without trying too hard, and hopefully reminds people that sometimes the loudest confessions are the ones we never actually say out loud."

The track is produced by Rutvik Talashilkar, mixed and mastered by Sunny M.R., with ZIA on keys and synths and Amandeep Singh on guitars. The arrangement is deliberately uncluttered, giving the vocal room to breathe and letting the emotion sit between the lines.

That emotional clarity comes from years of work across different sides of the music industry. Ruaa Kayy has built her career as a singer-songwriter, composer, vocal producer and engineer, contributing to projects including the Brahmastra score and "Kesariya." She has co-written for Jasmine Sandlas and Parineeti Chopra, and contributed to sessions connected with Ed Sheeran's "Heaven," featuring Jonita Gandhi.

Her independent releases including "Gin Gin Taareyy," "SABR" and "Reh Ja" have gradually introduced listeners to an artist who values feeling over spectacle. Even as her voice appears in larger film and streaming projects, her work remains grounded in detail: a lyric that lands softly, a melody that stays with you, a vocal performance that sounds lived-in rather than performed.

That is what makes "Hush Hush" feel significant. It is not simply another release following a series of high-profile collaborations. It is Ruaa Kayy speaking in her own voice, on her own terms.

For listeners discovering her through "Mashooqa," "Laiyaan" or "Jee Lenge," "Hush Hush" is the song that brings the artist into focus.

Song Credits

Song: Hush Hush Performed, Composed and Written by: Harjot Kaur Artist: Ruaa Kayy Music Production: Rutvik Talashilkar Mixed and Mastered by: Sunny M.R. Keys and Synths: ZIA Guitars: Amandeep Singh

"Hush Hush" is available across all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, JioSaavn and YouTube Music.

About Ruaa Kayy

Ruaa Kayy is the artist name of Mumbai-based singer-songwriter, composer, vocal producer and engineer Harjot Kaur. Her work spans independent music, film and streaming, with collaborations and credits involving Arijit Singh, Pritam, KING, Mahmood, Raghav Chaitanya, Sunny M.R., Ed Sheeran, Jasmine Sandlas and Parineeti Chopra, among others.

She recently appeared on "Mashooqa" from Cocktail 2, "Jee Lenge" from the Prime Video Original series Lukkhe, and "Laiyaan" with Arijit Singh and RUTVXK.

For press enquiries, interviews and media requests, please contact the team directly.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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