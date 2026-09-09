Yubi Group Launches Yubi Asset Management, and its portfolio management service, Yubi PoleStar

New business brings Yubi's credit-native underwriting intelligence to family offices and institutional allocators, launching at Global Fintech Fest 2026

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yubi, AI-powered credit OS for financial services, today announced the launch of Yubi Asset Management, its new asset management business, along with its first offering: Yubi PoleStar, a SEBI-registered portfolio management service built for family offices and institutional investors. The launch was announced at Global Fintech Fest 2026, with Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Capital Funds and board member, Yubi Group, as chief guest.

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Yubi Asset Management Private Limited is a SEBI-registered Portfolio Manager. The company operates on top of Yubi's existing credit market infrastructure, underwriting intelligence and origination pipeline, bringing the same credit-native discipline the Group has applied across lending, supply-chain finance, securitisation and the bond market to private portfolio management.

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Yubi PoleStar runs several strategies across different investment horizons and risk appetites, serving corporates and HNIs seeking stable income and liquidity management, investors focused on long-term, all-weather wealth creation, and accredited investors and family offices seeking bespoke, multi-asset portfolios.

The strategies are built on what Yubi calls its six-gate credit architecture: a structured process spanning data ingestion and forensics, principal-level engagement, risk modelling, investment committee approval, structural and covenant design, and active surveillance, applied before and after every allocation. A weighted risk framework evaluates industry, business, financial and management risk on every credit under consideration, and portfolios are governed by a quarterly Investment Policy Committee, independent third-party valuation, and segregated custody with assets held in each client's own name.

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"Yubi has spent years building the infrastructure that connects India's banks, NBFCs, enterprises and institutional investors across the credit lifecycle," said Gaurav Kumar, Founder and CEO, Yubi Group. "Yubi Asset Management brings that same infrastructure and intelligence to a different set of investors: family offices and institutional allocators who want credit-native discipline applied to their own portfolios, not just to the markets they invest alongside."

Yubi Asset Management is led by Anshul Baranwal, Chief Investment Officer, who brings 15 years of experience across UBS, ASK Private Wealth and ICICI Securities, and Irfan Mohammed, Director, who also serves as Managing Director at the Group company Aspero and has held senior roles at Vivriti Capital and Northern Arc.

"Debt investing in India has largely borrowed its models from equity," said Anshul Baranwal, Chief Investment Officer, Yubi Asset Management."We built Yubi PoleStar the other way around: credit-native from the ground up; bringing the seasoned underwriting and structuring discipline we've refined across market cycles directly into a portfolio format built for modern wealth generation and a governance framework built for allocators who want to see exactly where their capital sits, every day. It is a proven institutional framework now directly powering Yubi PoleStar."

Yubi Group has facilitated over $36 billion in total credit across its businesses, and evaluates over 8 lakh loans a month through its proprietary risk-assessment models. Active in India's primary debt market every year since 2020, the Group has led 850 primary NCD and MLD issuances, mobilised over ₹40,000 crore in capital across primary issuances, financed over 200 distinct issuers across the credit spectrum, and secured 96% of issuances through collateral-backed structuring, across 25+ lending and asset-class segments (as per Q3 FY26 issuance data, Yubi Group data).

Investors can learn more about Yubi PoleStar's strategies and disclosure documents at www.yubiamc.com, or by writing to connect@yubiamc.com.

About Yubi Asset Management

Yubi Asset Management delivers investment solutions to Indian family offices, HNIs and institutional allocators. Its portfolio management services division, Yubi PoleStar, translates institutional credit heritage and technology-enabled execution into disciplined private portfolio management. Yubi Asset Management Private Limited is a SEBI-registered Portfolio Manager (Registration No. INP000010201).

About Yubi Group

Yubi Group is the world's only AI-powered operating system (OS) for financial services, founded in 2020 by CEO Gaurav Kumar. The Group comprises YuVerse, Accumn, Spocto X, YuCollect, Yubi Wealth - subsidiaries that together deliver end-to-end AI-based solutions in lending, underwriting, collections and wealth management. Backed by leading investors including Peak XV, Insight Partners, Lightspeed, B Capital Group, Dragoneer, and TVS Capital, Yubi has facilitated over ₹3.2 lakh crore in credit and 3.5 crore transactions, serving 17,000+ enterprises and 6,200+ investors & lenders while reducing collections costs by 57%. The company is redefining transparency, compliance, and performance across India's financial services sector. Visit www.go-yubi.com to learn more.

Yubi Asset Management Private Limited is a SEBI-registered Portfolio Manager (Registration No. INP000010201). SEBI registration granted by SEBI in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provides assurance of returns to investors. This release is not investment advice or a recommendation and must not be construed as a guarantee of returns. Yubi PoleStar is a newly registered PMS offering; past statistics referenced for Yubi Group entities pertain to the Group's lending, distribution and origination businesses and do not represent the track record or AUM of Yubi Asset Management Private Limited. Investments in PMS are subject to market, credit and liquidity risks, including possible loss of principal. This document must be read together with the Disclosure Document filed with SEBI. Minimum investment is ₹50,00,000 (Fifty Lakhs) or such other amount as may be prescribed; where the offering is to Accredited Investors, certain regulatory relaxations may apply.

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