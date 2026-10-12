Yude Solar and SEDAYUSolar Form Strategic Joint Venture to Develop Solar Projects in Indonesia

PRNewswire

Jakarta [Indonesia], October 12: Yude Solar Technologies ("Yude Solar"), a subsidiary of GoodWe Group, and PT Selaras Daya Utama ("SEDAYUSolar"), an established Indonesian solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company, announced on October 6 a strategic joint venture to develop, invest in, build and operate commercial and industrial (C&I) and utility-scale solar projects across Indonesia.

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The partnership combines Yude Solar's international project development, investment and technology capabilities with SEDAYUSolar's local EPC experience and market expertise. Together, the companies aim to establish an integrated platform covering the solar project lifecycle—from development and financing through engineering, construction and long-term operation.

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Businesses and energy-sector partners interested in exploring solar development and investment opportunities in Indonesia can learn more at www.yudesolar.com.

Combining Global Scale with Local Expertise

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The joint venture will focus on C&I rooftop solar, ground-mounted systems and larger utility-scale projects across Indonesia. The partners will also explore the integration of battery energy storage systems (BESS) where appropriate to improve renewable energy utilization and strengthen energy resilience.

Yude Solar has developed and commissioned more than 3 GW of residential and C&I solar projects, while SEDAYUSolar, established in 2009, has delivered more than 250 solar projects across Indonesia.

By combining Yude Solar's development, investment and technology capabilities with SEDAYUSolar's local engineering and execution experience, the joint venture aims to create a scalable platform connecting project development, capital, technology, EPC execution and long-term operations.

Executive Perspectives

"This partnership represents an important step in Yude Solar's international development," said Bryan Bao, Chief Executive Officer of Yude Solar. "By combining our project development, investment and technology capabilities with SEDAYUSolar's strong local expertise and execution experience, we aim to build a long-term platform that can support the development of high-quality solar projects across Indonesia."

"For more than 17 years, SEDAYU has been committed to developing reliable and sustainable solar energy solutions for Indonesia," said Fendi Liem, Founder & CEO of SEDAYUSolar. "Our partnership with Yude Solar brings together local knowledge and execution capabilities with investment, technology and international project development experience. We believe this collaboration can create long-term value for customers and partners across Indonesia."

"Indonesia is a strategic renewable energy market for Yude Solar and an important part of our long-term expansion in Southeast Asia," said Milan Koev, General Manager Southeast Asia of Yude Solar. "Our objective is not simply to build individual projects, but to establish a sustainable platform capable of developing, financing, constructing and operating a portfolio of C&I and utility-scale solar assets."

About Yude Solar

Yude Solar Technologies, a subsidiary of GoodWe Group, was established in 2021 and is one of China's leading rooftop solar developers. The company operates across more than 20 provinces in China and has developed and commissioned more than 3 GW of residential and C&I solar projects. Yude Solar is expanding across Southeast Asia through solar project development, investment, energy storage and smart energy solutions.

For more information, please visit www.yudesolar.com.

About SEDAYUSolar

PT Selaras Daya Utama (SEDAYUSolar) is an Indonesian renewable energy EPC company established in 2009. The company has delivered more than 250 solar projects across Indonesia, with experience spanning C&I rooftop solar, utility projects, off-grid and hybrid power systems.

For more information, please visit www.sedayu.com.

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