Yudiz Solutions and CricTracker unveil Fanziz, a new-age News and Entertainment platform

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 2: Technology firm Yudiz Solutions and sports media company CricTracker have partnered to launch Fanziz. Built specifically for Gen Z audiences, the new platform is now live and available on Web, Android, and iOS.

Advertisement

Fanziz is designed as a lightweight, AI-native platform that rethinks how young people consume daily content. What sets the app apart is its “lingos” approach. The platform uses AI to deliver news and updates in a tone and vocabulary that naturally matches how digital-first youth communicate online today.

Advertisement

Instead of operating as a traditional news feed, Fanziz bundles media, sports, and interactive entertainment into a single, easy-to-use app. Current features include:

* Lingo Support: News and updates delivered in custom lingos tailored to match digital-first youth communication styles.

Advertisement

* Live Sports Scoring: Real-time updates and scores across multiple global sports.

* Esports Curation: Dedicated news and tracking for the competitive gaming community.

* Movies and Entertainment: Daily coverage of pop culture, film releases, and entertainment trends.

* Integrated Gaming: A built-in arcade featuring over 25 free-to-play games, allowing users to play without leaving the app.

* FanzShots: Quick, snackable short-form content and updates tailored for Gen Z audiences.

* Lingo Commentary in Cricket Matches: Live cricket match commentary delivered in custom Gen Z lingo.

“We wanted to build something that doesn’t feel like a chore to read,” Chirag Leuva, CEO of Yudiz Solutions, stated.

“By combining Yudiz’s technical background with CricTracker’s understanding of sports and digital content, we created Fanziz. It puts live scores, entertainment news, and casual gaming into an app that actually speaks the audience’s language,” he added.

The platform is already picking up early momentum. The official Fanziz Instagram account has crossed 11,000 followers in the early stage. Both companies are actively working on a product roadmap to bring more interactive features and content expansions to the platform in the near future.

Fanziz is free to download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store and can also be accessed via its official website.

For more information, visit https://www.fanziz.com or follow the platform on Instagram at @fanzizapp.

About Yudiz

Yudiz is a technology company focused on digital product development, AI integration, and mobile applications. The team specializes in building scalable products that connect modern technology with practical consumer needs.

About CricTracker

CricTracker is a digital sports media platform providing news, live scores, and analysis to sports fans worldwide.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)