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Home / Business / Yusuf Pathan inaugurates the 39th center of Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) in Alwar (Rajasthan)

Yusuf Pathan inaugurates the 39th center of Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) in Alwar (Rajasthan)

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ANI
Updated At : 06:22 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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PNN

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], September 14: Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) today expanded its presence in Rajasthan with the inauguration of its 39th centre at the Laxmi Devi Institute of Engineering & Technology (LIET) in Alwar, a key milestone that establishes its sixth centre in the state and extends its commitment to nurture emerging talent across the region.

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The inauguration was led by Mr. Yusuf Pathan, the celebrated former Indian cricketer and co-founder of Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) alongside Mr. Harmeet Vasdev, Managing Director of CAP. Their presence reinforced the academy’s vision of upholding the highest standards of coaching and creating opportunities for aspiring cricketers across the region.

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“Our objective is to ensure that talent and potential are identified and developed in every corner of the country. Alwar has tremendous potential and through this centre, young players will have access to the right technical guidance and a clear pathway towards professional cricket,” said Mr. Yusuf Pathan.

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With a proven legacy of training over 18,000 students and guiding more than 550 cricketers into prestigious tournaments like IPL, Ranji Trophy and other premier domestic circuits, CAP continues to solidify its position as a key player in fostering the next generation of cricketers.

Among the academy’s recent success stories from Rajasthan is Shifan Khan of CAP Jaipur, who was selected for the BCCI U-16 High Performance Camp 2026 and named the best cricketer in the sub-junior category at the 33rd Mathuradas Mathur Awards.

“Our strategic focus is on identifying and empowering potential in untapped markets, as India’s tier II and tier III cities have a massive pool of unguided talent. By establishing our sixth centre in Rajasthan, we are expanding access to quality cricket training across the state and ensuring that talented young athletes in Alwar have the opportunity to convert their passion into a professional career. In line with modern coaching methodologies, the centre will be equipped with advanced technologies like StanceBeam, which offers players real-time feedback and in-depth analysis to enhance their performance,” said Mr. Harmeet Vasdev, Managing Director of CAP.

Mr. Vasdev added, “CAP also recently concluded its PAN-India Scholarship Program, organised to ensure that financial limitations never prevent a promising cricketer from accessing world-class training and development opportunities at CAP. We will continue this initiative every year to inspire the next generation of cricketers across India to dream big and pursue their ambitions in the sport.”

CAP is committed to expanding its footprint further with plans to launch more than 25 new centres across tier II and tier III cities in India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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