Yuthika Builds Broader Everyday Beauty Product range Across Hair, Skin, Sun Care and Personal Hygiene

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26: Yuthika is strengthening its presence in the everyday beauty and personal care segment with a broad product range spanning hair care, skin care, sun protection, bathing and personal hygiene under its Yuthika and Nisha brands.

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The range brings together products designed for different stages of consumers' daily beauty and grooming routines, ranging from shampoos, conditioners and hair serums to moisturisers, lip care, sunscreens, shower gels, soaps and handwash With multiple formats and variants across categories, Yuthika is focusing on providing consumers with a wider choice of products for regular hair, skin and personal care requirements.

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Building a Complete Hair Care Routine

Across Yuthika and Nisha, the hair care range addresses multiple stages of the everyday hair care routine.

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The Nisha Shampoo range is available in Egg Protein, Almond & Olive Actives, and Avocado & Brahmi Oils variants, offering consumers different options based on their hair care preferences.

Complementing the shampoos, Nisha Conditioner is available in corresponding variants and is designed to support softness, moisturisation, manageability, detangling and frizz control as part of a post-shampoo routine.

Yuthika's Total Nourishing Shampoo portfolio further includes Absolute Repair Shampoo, Hair Fall Rescue Shampoo and Intense Shine Shampoo.

For post-wash care and styling, Nisha Professional Eversilk Serum is available in Argan Oil, Pro-Vitamin and Pink Hibiscus variants, adding a finishing step focused on smoothness, shine and frizz control.

Together, these products allow consumers to build a hair care routine covering cleansing, conditioning and finishing within the Yuthika and Nisha product range.

Everyday Skin Care Across Different Formats

Yuthika's skin care offering includes products in lotion, gel, cream and lip care formats, addressing different moisturisation and daily care preferences.

Yuthika Soft Touch Nourishing Body Lotion is offered in Aloe Vera Soothing and Almond Intensive variants, providing options for everyday body moisturisation.

Yuthika Naturals Super Light Gel with Hyaluronic Hydra Care adds a lightweight gel-based moisturising format, while Yuthika Naturals Intense Winter Care Cream provides a richer option for dry and seasonal skin care. The Intense Winter Care Cream is formulated with Shea Butter, Cocoa Butter, Mango Butter, Aloe Vera and Coconut Oil.

Yuthika Naturals Lip Therapy extends the range into everyday lip care with variants such as Original, Soft Peach, Pearl Rose, Cherry Gloss, Radiant Strawberry and Berry Shine across jar and lip balm formats.

Sun Care for Daily Beauty Routines

Sun protection forms another part of Yuthika's everyday skin care range.

Yuthika Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30 PA+++ offers a lotion-based format for regular sun care, while Yuthika Sun Shield Cream SPF 50 PA++++ provides a higher-SPF cream option formulated with Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid.

The availability of different SPF levels and textures gives consumers a choice based on their preferred sun care routine and product format.

Fragrance-Led Bath and Body Care

Yuthika has also developed a fragrance-focused bathing portfolio through Yuthika Naturals Shower Gel.

The shower gel range is available in Coral Rose, Purple Orchid, Forest Berries and Fresh Lemon variants, combining everyday cleansing with a choice of fragrance profiles.

Under the Nisha brand, the Yuthika’s bathing range includes Nisha Luxury Soap in Lily of the Valley, Exotic Rose, Lime Sparkle and Saffron & Sandal variants.

The combination of shower gels and bar soaps allows the company to address different consumer preferences within the daily bathing category.

Adding Convenience to Everyday Hand Hygiene

Yuthika Selfcare Powder to Liquid Handwash introduces a different Offering within the company's personal hygiene category.

Available in Lemon and Neem & Tulsi variants, the product is supplied as a powder that can be mixed with water to prepare liquid handwash.

The format adds another everyday-use category to Yuthika's range while giving consumers an alternative to conventional ready-to-use liquid handwash products.

From Hair and Beauty to Everyday Personal Care

Yuthika's evolving product range reflects the company's movement towards serving a wider range of everyday beauty and grooming requirements.

While hair color and henna continue to form an important part of the company's heritage, its consumer portfolio today extends across hair care, skin care, sun care, bath and body products, lip care and personal hygiene.

By developing products across multiple categories and formats, the company is building a broader everyday beauty range under the Yuthika, Neeta and Nisha brands.

The approach allows consumers to access products for different stages of their daily routines, from hair cleansing and conditioning to skin moisturisation, sun protection, bathing and hand hygiene.

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